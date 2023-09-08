Hastings City Councilmen Butch Eley and Brad Consbruck will gather with constituents Sept. 12 for a Ward 2 town hall meeting at the Hastings Municipal Airport Terminal, 3300 W. 12th St.
The session begins at 7 p.m. and runs to 8:30. The public is invited to attend.
Hastings City Council representatives from the city's other three wards have been part of similar town hall meetings recently. The sessions give council members a chance to speak directly with the citizens they represent and field questions and concerns about city business and community topics.
