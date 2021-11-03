With health care providers and public health officials now promoting seasonal influenza vaccinations, one Hastings clinic is taking steps to make the process easy for patients.
Family Medical Center of Hastings, 1021 W. 14th St., is offering a drive-through flu shot clinic for its established patients from 5-7 p.m. today, Nov. 3.
While patients need to pre-register for the event, once they arrive they won’t even need to get out of their vehicles.
They’ll simply drive up on the west side of the clinic building on Bellevue Avenue headed north, and clinic staff will come to them.
Patients of Family Medical Center wishing to sign up for tonight’s drive-through clinic can call the office at 402-463-2423.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.