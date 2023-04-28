During its daylong Celebration of Excellence April 26, Hastings College announced three Bronco Award recipients during its annual Honors Convocation — Emma Downing of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Savannah Frasier of Limon, Colorado; and Kianté Stuart of Nassau, The Bahamas.

The Bronco Award, established in 1924, is the college’s highest non-academic award granted to students. Recipients of the Bronco Award and the accompanying Who’s Who list are determined through a vote of their peers and a student-faculty committee.

