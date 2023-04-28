During its daylong Celebration of Excellence April 26, Hastings College announced three Bronco Award recipients during its annual Honors Convocation — Emma Downing of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Savannah Frasier of Limon, Colorado; and Kianté Stuart of Nassau, The Bahamas.
The Bronco Award, established in 1924, is the college’s highest non-academic award granted to students. Recipients of the Bronco Award and the accompanying Who’s Who list are determined through a vote of their peers and a student-faculty committee.
Who’s Who honorees are recognized for having made outstanding campus contributions during their college careers. Up to 10% of the graduating seniors may be named to the Who’s Who list.
Biographies for the Bronco Award recipients and the other Who’s Who honorees are listed below:
Jacob Anania is an elementary education major from Omaha and a member of the Dean’s List. Anania has been actively involved in Food4Thought and Student Senate and was also on the men’s basketball team.
Nikki deSeriere of Westminster, Colorado, is a communication studies generalist major. The Dean’s List student was recently named an All-American at the American Forensics Association’s National Speech Tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals in prose, poetry, program of oral interpretation and dramatic interpretation.
Emma Downing is a history and Spanish major from Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Dean’s List student is a member of the Honors Program and Scott Scholars program, as well as Alpha Chi, Phi Alpha Theta, Model United Nations, the Hastings College Lecture Series Student Symposium and the handbell choir. She also spent a semester studying abroad at Queens University in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Savanah Ellis from Arapahoe is a studio/digital art and international studies double major, and has been a member of the Honors Program and the Dean’s List.
Emma Enochs is a biology and music double major from Lebanon, Kansas, and a member of the Dean’s List and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Savannah Frasier of Limon, Colorado, is a psychology major and a member of the Dean’s List. Frasier has served as the Student Association president during the 2022-23 academic year, was Student Association treasurer during the 2021-22 academic year, and was named the Outstanding Student Association senator in 2021. She was an assistant resident assistant in Altman in 2021-22 and head resident assistant in 2022-23. She has been involved with Alliance, Alpha Kappa Delta, Psi Chi, Sociology Club, Executive Council, Student Senate, band, HOPE 120 and theater.
Landry Hinkson is a communication studies major from Bazaar, Kansas, and a member of the Dean’s List. Hinkson has been actively involved in cross country and track and field, Alpha Chi, Lambda Pi Eta, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, CRU, communications and served as a resident assistant.
Ryan Hunter of Aurora is a physics major and member of the Dean’s List. Hunter has been a member of the tennis team and involved with Student Senate, CRU, and the Collegian newspaper staff.
Dominica Lotmore is an art-digital design and development major from Nassau, The Bahamas, and a member of the Dean’s List. Lotmore has been a peer connector, member of the Student Senate, and served on the programming board and as a resident assistant.
Charly Lufkin of Fairbury is a sociology and theatre major. The Dean’s List student also has been involved with Choral Union, choir and forensics, and has served as a resident assistant, was a member of the homecoming court and served as a student manager for the women’s wrestling team.
Avery McKennan is a secondary biology education major from Fort Calhoun. The Dean’s List student is a Scott Scholar and has participated in art, band, Beta Beta Beta, the honors program, Student Education Association and the Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band, and has served as a resident assistant.
Hailey Moore of Juniata is a history and theatre major. The Dean’s List student has been actively involved with band, choir, Choral Union, Alpha Psi Omega, Phi Alpha Theta, and theater, where she received the Purple Mask award. She also was an Irish Fellow.
Morgan O’Neill of Cheyenne, Wyoming, is a music major and a member of the Dean’s List. O’Neill is in NAFME and has been involved with handbell choir, band, choir, Choral Union, vocal jazz ensemble, Sigma Alpha Iota and theatre, where she received the Scarlet Mask award and was runner-up for Player of the Year. She received the Gordon L. And Mary Ohlsson Endowed Music Scholarship, and placed third in the state and was a regional semifinalist during the NATS music competition.
Cassandra Pine is a communication studies major from Littleton, Colorado, and a member of the track and field team and programming board.
Hattie Sheets is a special education major from Greeley, Colorado, and a member of the Dean’s List. Sheets was a member of the women’s basketball team and is active in Student Senate, Chi Omega Psi and Choral Union.
Kianté Stuart is a communication studies generalist and marketing major from Nassau, The Bahamas, and a member of the Dean’s List. Stuart serves as the international admissions engagement counselor and has been a resident assistant and member of the Student Senate, Alpha Chi, the Hastings College Student Symposium, forensics, Lambda Pi Eta and Black Student Alliance. She was a peer connector, named to the homecoming royalty and was elected as the Alpha Chi region IV student representative to serve on the National Council for a two-year term.
Marlee Taylor from Thedford is a business administration, finance and marketing major and a member of the Dean’s List. Taylor has been actively involved in Alpha Chi, served as a resident assistant and was a member of the volleyball team, where she received both GPAC and NAIA Player of the Week honors.
Carlo Terrell of Kansas City, Missouri, is a psychology and sociology major and a member of the Dean’s List. Terrell was a member of the football team and a resident assistant actively involved with Student Senate, Black Student Alliance and Psi Chi.
Natalie Watson is a criminology major from Franklin, Tennessee. The Dean’s List student was recognized as a member of the Model United Nations team to receive the Distinguished Delegation Award during the National Model United Nations Conference. Watson has also been involved with Alpha Chi, Alpha Kappa Delta, Sigma Tau Delta, Sociology Club and the Honors Program.
Morgan Wohl from Hallam is a biochemistry major and a Dean's List student. Wohl has served as the chemistry student worker, a biology and chemistry tutor and a tour guide. Wohl also participated on the Student Association Programming Board, and the women's tennis team.
Ivey Zimmerman of Overton is a secondary music education major. The Dean’s List student has been actively involved in handbell choir, choir, jazz ensemble, Choral Union, Sigma Alpha Iota and Student Education Association. She was a state and regional participant in the NATS music competition, served as a resident assistant and participated in theater.
