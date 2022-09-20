Hastings College will celebrate homecoming this weekend with a slate of activities around campus and at First Presbyterian Church.
Saturday will kick off with a 10 a.m. performance by the college alumni band in front of the Gray Center, 1100 N. Elm Ave. A mobile coffee trailer will be available.
The traditional Melody Roundup parade in downtown Hastings has been dropped from the schedule for this year.
The Bronco Tailgate begins 11 a.m. between the Gray Center and Jackson Dinsdale Art Center. The event features a barbecue lunch catered by Hastings College Dining Services, as well as food trucks and a variety of yard games and activities. Guests are encouraged to park at the Osborne Family Sports Complex.
The Marching Bronco Band will lead the crowd to Lloyd Wilson Field where Hastings College will take on Dakota Wesleyan in football. Kickoff is 1 p.m. Later in the day, the Bronco women’s and men’s soccer taeams will play Presentation College at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.
Other events over the weekend include fine arts and athletic hall of fame inductions, an all-class reunion, and Hastings College Sunday during the 10:30 a.m. worship service at First Presbyterian Church, 621 N. Lincoln Ave.
This year marks the 140th anniversary of Hastings College’s founding in 1882. The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce will be recognizing the anniversary 4:45 p.m. Thursday during a Business After Hours event presented by the college from 4-7 p.m. at the Barrett Alumni Center.
