Hastings College graduates Mike Gloor, Sharon Behl Brooks and Robb Miller have been named 2022 recipients of the college’s Outstanding Alumni Award, and Miranda Muhs has been tapped as winner of the 2022 Outstanding Young Alumni Award.
The awards are presented by the Hastings College Foundation.
Gloor, of the Class of 1972, was president and chief executive officer of St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island before serving as state senator in the Nebraska Legislature. Currently, he chairs the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation board. Gloor also remains active in First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island and the Nebraska Chapter of The Nature Conservancy.
Brooks, of the Class of 1974, became the first female news director in Nebraska before returning to Hastings College to teach English and communication arts for nearly 40 years. In 2021, she was inducted into the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame for her service in broadcasting and education. Following her retirement from the College in 2016, she has served on the Hastings Public Schools Board of Education and with other community organizations.
Miller, of the Class of 1996, currently serves as assistant district attorney in Weld County, Colorado. In addition to prosecuting major criminal cases, he has been integral to forming diversion and drug court programs in the county and speaks locally and nationally on law enforcement issues. Miller earned his juris doctorate from the University of Wyoming School of Law. He is active in Boys and Girls Club, the Weld County Justice Services including Community Corrections and Pre-Trial Services Boards, and the Colorado Restorative Justice Council.
Muhs, who graduated from Hastings College in 2016, lives in Stockholm, Sweden, and works as an engineering manager at Northvolt, a lithium-ion battery manufacturing company based in Stockholm. She manages a team of engineers who design material flow and robotics equipment focused on the manufacturing process. She was named to the 2022 Forbes 30 under 30 list for European manufacturing and industry. After graduating from Hastings College, Muhs earned her master’s at Clemson University, and then spent time at working as an engineer for Tesla at its gigafactory in Nevada and for Panasonic USA before starting at Northvolt in 2020.
The Hastings College Foundation Board selected the alumni award recipients earlier this fall. To nominate alumni for these and/or other awards, go to hastings.edu/alumniawards.
