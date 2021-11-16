Multiple special activities and events on campus are helping the Hastings College community to celebrate International Education Week.
The special programming culminates Thursday with a conversation between HC students and a recent graduate now teaching in Moldova, followed by a public lecture by an HC faculty member.
Rachel Schmalz, a 2021 Hastings College graduate, and students in her class in Comrat, Moldova, where she is serving as a US Student Program Fulbright English Assistant, will visit with current HC students gathered in McCormick Hall.
Afterward, Robert Babcock, a professor of history, will present a public lecture titled “Revolt of the Cossacks: Stenka Razin, 1670-1671.”
Babcock’s lecture begins at 7 p.m. in the Pushkin Center for Russian Language and Culture, also in McCormick Hall.
International Education Week is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education and encourages places of learning across the United States and the world to actively promote and encourage participation in global education.
In a news release, Hastings College said this week’s events are designed to encourage and inspire students to travel internationally, share global connections with students and connect the community of Hastings to the global world.
“After nearly a year of virtual events and classes, celebrating International Education Week together and most importantly in person with our campus community and the community of Hastings is of vital importance. We are more connected in our commonalities that we might expect,” said Grant Hunter, director of international programs and a 2014 Hastings College graduate. “Our students' stories and academic learning about our world fits perfectly into the mission of Hastings College and the responsibility we have being a 21st century higher education institution preparing our students for the global world and workforce. Our continued commitment to access the world and traveling as part of a student’s third year here is paramount to fulfilling that mission.”
The College is also using the week to celebrate the international student population at Hastings College and throughout Nebraska.
“More than 50 international students on campus are here as informal, and sometimes more formal than expected, cultural ambassadors from more than 20 countries to share their countries’ rich histories and culture to all our students, faculty and staff,” Hunter said. “Continuing to welcome the world to our campus is a tradition dating back to the founding of our college in 1882, and I’m excited and grateful that we can celebrate these outstanding young people this week.”
The HC Office of International Programs is sponsoring and partnering with several campus and community organizations to promote international programs and diversity on campus.
The week began with the Hastings Multicultural Association’s Cultural Festival Nov. 14 in Kiewit Gymnasium.
Features for students on Tuesday were to include an informational table about Hastings College’s study abroad programs, as well as a screening and classroom discussion of the transformational impacts that travel can bring by showing “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”
Wednesday will bring an international tea at the Barrett Alumni Center where Hastings College Crimson Connection members and the student body are welcome to celebrate global connections.
Crimson members and students wishing to attend the tea can RSVP toHunter via email at ghunter@hastings.edu. The tea runs from 4-5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.