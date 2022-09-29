Hastings College Improvements 2 (copy)
In this September 2016 file photo, students make their way across Steinhart Plaza on the Hastings College campus. The college announced recently that it has extended its Path to HC tuition assistance program to include students from six additional Tribland high schools.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Hastings College has expanded its Path to HC program to make qualifying students from additional nearby high schools eligible for full tuition coverage in their freshman year and possibly beyond.

The Path to HC program covers 100% of tuition when combining Hastings College scholarships with state and federal aid for first-time, first-year students who qualify for a Pell Grant.

