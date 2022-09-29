Hastings College has expanded its Path to HC program to make qualifying students from additional nearby high schools eligible for full tuition coverage in their freshman year and possibly beyond.
The Path to HC program covers 100% of tuition when combining Hastings College scholarships with state and federal aid for first-time, first-year students who qualify for a Pell Grant.
The program is renewable for full-time students who enroll for four years. To remain eligible, the students must maintain a grade-point average of at least 2.0.
The program now is in its second year. In the inaugural year, it was limited to students attending Adams County high schools — Hastings High, Adams Central, St. Cecilia, Kenesaw and Silver Lake.
Now, students from Blue Hill, Doniphan-Trumbull, Giltner, Harvard, Kenesaw and Sandy Creek also may apply.
According to a news release from Hastings College, many area families with adjusted gross income at or below $60,000 may qualify for the Path to HC program. Students in the program who chose to live at home would need to pay only student fees of about $1,000 per semester to attend the college.
Outside scholarships, unsubsidized federal student loans, and on-campus work study may be used to pay for non-tuition expenses, including room and board for students who choose to live on campus.
Hastings College has a residency requirement, but students who live within 30 miles of campus can reside at home with their parents or guardian and commute. All 10 schools on the “eligible” list fall within that 30-mile radius.
In the news release, a college official said Path to HC provides another avenue of access to higher education for students in south central Nebraska.
“We’ve been nationally ranked as a top value school that makes college accessible to more students and noted for our success in graduating economically disadvantaged students included those awarded Pell Grants,” said Annette Vargas, Hastings College vice president for access, enrollment and performance. “The Path to HC program is another way we can help students afford a quality education, and reduce the financial stress many families face. We are very glad we’re able to expand the program this year to students who live close to Hastings.”
Hastings College encourages high school seniors to apply for admission in the fall in order to get best consideration. Seniors also should send their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, results to the college. The FAFSA opens Oct. 1.
