Work produced by Hastings College Department of Visual Arts faculty is on display in both galleries in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. 12th St.
The exhibition is open through March 29 and is free and open to the public. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A reception for the exhibition is 6 p.m. March 24 in the JDAC.
The exhibition includes a diverse collection of art produced as acrylic on book covers, stoneware, oil on canvas and mixed media. It offers a view into the world of the department's faculty in their roles as educators and professionals.
Participating faculty and instructors are Aaron Badham, assistant professor of art (sculpture); Brian Corr, assistant professor of art (glass); Jerome Dubas, visiting instructor of art (ceramics); Shabnam Jannesari, assistant professor of art (painting and drawing); and Turner McGehee, professor of art (printmaking, drawing and art history).
