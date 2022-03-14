The Hastings College Broncos Forensics team finished second in overall team sweepstakes at the Nebraska Intercollegiate Forensics Tournament in February.
This was the highest finish at the Nebraska intercollegiate tournament for the Broncos since they placed second in 2018.
Nikki DeSeriere, a junior from Westminster, Colorado, was named third in overall sweepstakes after competing in the pentathlon.
Eight schools competed in the tournament, including Concordia University, Nebraska; Doane University; Midland University; the University of Nebraska at Kearney, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha; and Wayne State College.
Individual results from the Hastings College competitors:
• Betsy Miller, a first-year student from Arlington, Kansas, placed fourth in Interstate Oratory.
• Brooklyn Elwood, a sophomore from Sutherland, placed second in Dramatic Interpretation and fourth in Prose Interpretation.
• DeSeriere placed second in Duo Interpretation with Brendan Kachnowski, a senior from Rock Springs, Wyoming; third in Dramatic Interpretation; fifth in Program Oral Interpretation; sixth in Poetry Interpretation; and third in overall individual sweepstakes.
• Chloe Carson, a senior from Eagan, Minnesota, placed second in Prose Interpretation.
• Sam Johnson, a senior from Hastings, placed second in Extemporaneous Speaking and fourth in Informative Speaking.
• Brendan Kahnowski, a senior from Rock Springs, Wyoming, placed second in Duo Interpretation with DeSeriere and fourth in Program Oral Interpretation.
