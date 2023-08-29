Hastings College has rallied its first-year students to serve the community through the Student Service Project.
On Monday, students and faculty were sent to different locations to serve the community on behalf of the college.
The student service project was a running tradition for years until the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19 pandemic put an end to it. This year was the first time since 2019 that the Student Service Project has been brought back.
The event takes up the entire day and includes work for a morning group and an afternoon group. In their respective time slots, both students and faculty are sent out into the community to make a difference. They are assigned to a location and a task.
Some of the partner organizations include Food For Thought, Good Samaritan Assisted Living, Hearts and Hands Against Hunger, YWCA of Adams County, Catholic Social Services and others.
The students worked with these organizations to pack meals, clean up, paint parking lots, renew gardens, and overall bless the community. The college also worked with various schools and parks in the area to help clean up or construct something for the spaces.
The Rev. Doodle Harris, Hastings College chaplain and head coordinator of the event, said bringing back the Student Service Project is important for both the community and the college.
“We think we have the resources and the talent to make a difference in the community,” Harris said.
She speaks of the relationship between the college and the community.
“You can’t have one without the other,” Harris said.
As the students go out into the community, they are able to interact with the people of Hastings on a deeper level.
Kathleen Turner, instructor of theater and a member of the service learning board, said it is good for the community to see this side of college students.
“The community doesn’t always get to see the curious and compassionate side,” Turner said. “We are here just as much for the community as the community is here for us.”
And the students agree. Trevor Leon, a 17-year-old freshman, was sent to strip metal for recycling.
All the money made from the recycling of the metal that he stripped was given to the poor families to help them pay for rent.
“Every pot I stripped was helping a family in need,” Leon said, explaining what this experience meant to him.
Rivers Bergen, an 18-year-old freshman, was sent to a local elementary school where she painted sidewalks for the kids to play on at recess.
“The elementary school kids were so excited to see the progress,” Bergen said. “Community service doesn’t have to be big — it can be as small as painting sidewalks for kids.”
“It’s important that we see the community and that the community sees us,” said 17-year-old Caspian Weeden, who is thinking about working for AmeriCorps because of his experience through the project.
Involved faculty members hope to see the community feel appreciated and for the students to feel accomplished through the Hastings College Student Service Project.
