Micah Sterling (left) and Creel Weber put a fresh coat of paint on the sensory walk at Lincoln Elementary School Monday.

 Amy Roh/Hastings Tribune

Hastings College has rallied its first-year students to serve the community through the Student Service Project.

On Monday, students and faculty were sent to different locations to serve the community on behalf of the college.

