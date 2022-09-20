2022 Hastings College homecoming court

Ten Hastings College juniors were elected to the homecoming court for 2022. Front row, left to right: Kendall Greene, Ally Banks, Ayriel Brown-Love, Ally Knowles, Aislynn Davis. Back row, left to right: Eli Baker, Landry Hinkson, Natalia Dick, Majesta Valasek, Chloe Tiell.

 Courtesy

Ten members of the junior class at Hastings College have been elected by a student vote as members of the 2022 HC homecoming court.

The top two votegetters will be announced as this year’s royalty during the student homecoming dinner Friday evening.

