Ten members of the junior class at Hastings College have been elected by a student vote as members of the 2022 HC homecoming court.
The top two votegetters will be announced as this year’s royalty during the student homecoming dinner Friday evening.
Members of the court include:
Eli Baker, a business administration and finance major from Lincoln. Baker is a Dean’s List student, parliamentarian for the Student Association, resident assistant in Babcock Hall and member of HC Republicans.
Ally Banks of Shawnee, Kansas, is an English major and member of the forensics team, where she was presented the Kevin Heineman Outstanding First Year Student Award. She is a Scott Scholar and Student Association executive cabinet secretary.
Ayriel Brown-Love, an exercise science major from Omaha. Brown-Love is vice president of the Student Association and is a campus tour guide, resident assistant, CORE 100 facilitator, and member of PHIVE-O and the tennis team.
Aislynn Davis of Grand Junction, Colorado, is a criminology major. Davis is on the Dean’s List and is captain of the bowling team.
Natalia Dick, a psychology major from York. She is a member of the women’s basketball team and Chi Omega Psi. She also is a board member of the enCourage Advocacy Center, mentor for MentoringWorks and on the board for the Association of Student Athletes.
Landry Hinkson, of Bazaar, Kansas, a communication studies major. She is a member of the cross country and track and field teams and was named an National All-Academic Cross Country Athlete in 2021. She is a member of Alpha Chi, FCA and CRU, and was named Alpha Chi Outstanding First Year Student and Lambda Pi Eta Outstanding New Communicator. She is head resident assistant in Altman Hall and a volunteer at North Shore Church and Youth for Christ. She also was third in last year’s Bronco Pageant.
Kendall Greene, a music education major from Colorado Springs, Colorado, Greene is a member of the Hastings College band, choir, choral union, vocal jazz group and handbell choir, as well as the Hastings Symphony Orchestra and First Presbyterian Chancel Handbells. She is a drum major for the Marching Bronco Band, president of NAfME and treasurer of Sigma Alpha Iota.
Allison “Ally” Knowles of Papillion, a history and secondary education major. She is an officer of the NSEA-Aspiring Educators, member of the Welcome Home committee and was named the Student Association Outstanding Senator last year. This year she is serving as Student Association entertainment chair and secretary of Phi Alpha Theta.
Chloe Tiell, a secondary education major from Littleton, Colorado. This Dean’s List student is a group leader of HOPE 120, peer facilitator for CORE 100, campus tour guide, resident assistant and Harvest Fest volunteer. She was also third place in last year’s Bronco Pageant.
Majesta Valasek of Broken Bow, an exercise science major. She is a member of the volleyball and human performance teams. She’s also in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a member of the Association of Student Athletes and a volunteer at the YMCA.
