Hastings College Music honored 22 students as part of its annual Music Honors Convocation recently.
As part of the ceremony, students were recognized with various awards and scholarships, which are listed below by name with year and home address noted.
• Breanna Brennfoerder, first year, Edgar: National Association of Teachers of Singing state participant
• Joseph Campbell, junior, Columbus: Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band
• Jake Darling, junior, Omaha: Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band
• Alana DeBellis, junior, Hastings: Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band
• Owen DeBoer, sophomore, Bennington: Chorus of the Plains Scholarship
• Samantha Gapp, first year, Grand Island: Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band
• Kendall Greene, sophomore, Colorado Springs, Colorado: Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band
• Ben Howie, senior, Hastings: Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Outstanding Sinfonian, Hastings College Outstanding Performer, Hastings College Outstanding Senior in Music
• Javier Jimenez, sophomore, Gering: NATS state finalist, second-year tenor-baritone-bass classical; state third place second-year TBB classical, NATS regional participant
• Wyatt Kohles, sophomore, Grand Island: Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Student Scholarship
• Karl Ludwig, first year, La Junta, Colorado: Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band, Chorus of the Plains Scholarship
• Morgan O’Neill, junior, Cheyenne, Wyoming: NATS state competition third place in third-year Treble Musical Theatre; NATS regional finalist, third-year Treble Musical Theatre; Gordon L. and Mary Ohlsson Endowed Music Scholarship
• Avery McKennan, junior, Fort Calhoun: Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band
• Carter Pursley, junior, Aurora: NTAS state third place, third-year TBB classical; NATS Regional Participant
• Maria Pytlik, sophomore, Brainard: Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band, Hastings Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Winner, National Association for Music Education state convention collegiate recital participant
• Erick Rodriguez, first year, Grand Island: Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band
• Christopher Sedmak, junior, Fort Collins, Colorado: NATS state participant, Chorus of the Plains Scholarship
• Jasmine Smith, first year, North Platte: Chorus of the Plains Scholarship
• Kierra Spurgeon, junior, Omaha: Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band
