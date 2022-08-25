Six Hastings College alumni, including two who devoted their careers in music education in the local community, have been tapped for the Hastings College Fine Arts Hall of Fame.
This year’s honorees include Duane “Bear” Johnson, former longtime HC director of bands; and Linda (Metzger) Johnson, a longtime local K-12 music educator and co-founder of the south Central Children’s Chorale. Both continue to live in the Hastings community and are being inducted for music.
The other inductees are Charles Guildner of Everett, Washington, for art; Erik Kling of Burbank, California, for art; Tom Reynolds of Brooklyn, New York, for theater; and Rob Townsend of Knoxville, Tennessee, for theater.
All will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a Sept. 23 ceremony in conjunction with Hastings College homecoming weekend.
The six alumni constitute the third class to enter the Fine Arts Hall of Fame, which was established to recognize alums who are making a difference in their communities through their talents in fine arts.
The induction event will begin 6 p.m. Sept. 23 with appetizers at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. 12th St., followed by a ceremony at 7. Tickets may be purchased at hastings.edu/homecoming or through the HC alumni office, 402-461-7363 or alumni@hastings.edu.
Biographies of the inductees are presented below.
Charles Guildner, of the Class of 1954, is a retired anesthesiologist who began photographing the landscape and lives of people of the rural heartland in 1990. The 90-year-old, who was born and raised in Nebraska, has focused on finding and recording ordinary people, namely farmers and ranchers in rural areas who are living “lives of tradition.”
He has logged hundreds of miles in his pickup truck camper visiting previous and new locations, following leads and networking to find new people and places where traditions are sustained, capturing photos almost daily for three to four months, beginning in April and returning home in July where he then works with new negatives to make museum-quality exhibition prints; corresponds with new leads; and makes preparations for going on the road again.
Guildner’s photos have been published in Nebraska Life Magazine and are on display in more than 20 exhibitions. He also has 10 permanent collections, including one at Hastings College.
Erik Kling, a 1999 Hastings College graduate, has nearly two decades of experience as an animator and director, working in multiple roles and mediums to elevate the art of animation through visionary storytelling, well-developed characters and emotionally-driven cinematography. His works include “Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness” and “Fanboy and Chum Chum” with Nickelodeon Studios; “Star Wars Detours” with Lucasfilm Animation; “Lego Justice League” with Warner Brothers Animation; and “Dinotrux/Supercharged,” “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants” and “Madagascar: A Little Wild,” all with DreamWorks Animation.
He also has had Daytime Emmy nominations in Main Title Animation and Design for his work with “Fanboy and Chum Chum” and “Dinotrux/Supercharged.” Kling is now working as a director for Disney Television Animation.
Duane “Bear” Johnson, of the Class of 1957, arrived at Hastings College in 1953 as a student majoring in music and French and was a member of the track team.
After 10 years teaching music in the public schools, Johnson returned to the college as director of bands in 1967. Over the next 33 years, “Bear,” as he was affectionately known, organized the college band to be at football and basketball games and led the band in rousing renditions designed to entertain, energize and excite both the players and fans.In addition, the college band toured 26 states and Canada and performed at major conventions before national audiences.
Johnson also organized and directed the first jazz ensemble and brass choir, reinstated a show choir, added a second choir, and created Majesty and numerous other temporary ensembles.
Johnson is past president of the Nebraska Music Educators Association, the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association, the Hastings Symphony Orchestra executive board, First United Methodist Church Methodist men’s group, and the Hastings Noon Kiwanis Club. He received the Don Lentz Outstanding Bandmaster Award in 1977, was inducted into the Nebraska Music Educators Hall of Fame in 1980, was awarded the Outstanding Music Educator award from the National High School Scholastic Association in 1995, and was inducted into the Hastings College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999 for Meritorious Service.
Linda (Metzger) Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree in 1979 and her master of arts in teaching in 1994, both from Hastings College. She founded the South Central Children’s Chorale in 1994 with Robin Koozer of the Class of 1976, a 2021 Fine Arts Hall of Fame inductee; and Julie Soderquist of the Class of 1992. The chorale was birthed following Johnson’s thesis presentation on children’s choirs for her master’s degree at Hastings College and includes students in fourth through eighth grades.
She also was a director for the youth choirs at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings for 16 years.
Johnson received the Wal-Mart Teacher of the Year award in 2009 for her outstanding contributions, both in and out of the classroom. She served as a vocal music teacher at St. Michael’s Elementary School for four years and Adams Central High School for 22 years before her retirement in 2020.
Tom Reynolds, a 1998 HC graduate, is an assistant stage manager on Broadway and has been working as a stage manager behind the scenes of “The Lion King” in New York City since 2007. The musical, which has won 70 major theater awards and is the third longest-running show on Broadway, is performed eight times a week.
Additional shows Reynolds has participated in include “The Color Purple,” “Hank Williams: Lost Highway,” “Off Broadway” and “The Immigrant.”
Rob Townsend, of the Class of 1973, served as the producing director at the Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis from 2000 through 2007. During Townsend’s tenure, the weeklong Shakespeare event drew 30,000 people every summer and featured jugglers, string quartets, acrobats, belly and ballet dancers, and scholars who entertained audiences between plays.
When the one-time actor found himself in Seattle because of his wife’s job relocation, he was named the executive director for Northwest Folklife, which hosts the city’s beloved Northwest Folklife Festival, serving in this position through 2016.
