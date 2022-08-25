Six Hastings College alumni, including two who devoted their careers in music education in the local community, have been tapped for the Hastings College Fine Arts Hall of Fame.

This year’s honorees include Duane “Bear” Johnson, former longtime HC director of bands; and Linda (Metzger) Johnson, a longtime local K-12 music educator and co-founder of the south Central Children’s Chorale. Both continue to live in the Hastings community and are being inducted for music.

