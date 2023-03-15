The Gladys Frisch Harris Piano Festival at Hastings College is scheduled for March 25, and will feature guest clinician Wan-Chin Chang, who will give a recital and brief lecture, as well as work with high school and college students in master classes.

Chang, a graduate of the University of Southern California, is a faculty member at MiraCosta College in Oceanside, California, and Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo, California. She also is the assistant concertmaster of Dana Point Symphony and principal second violin at Orchestra Collective of Orange County.

0
0
0
0
0