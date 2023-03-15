The Gladys Frisch Harris Piano Festival at Hastings College is scheduled for March 25, and will feature guest clinician Wan-Chin Chang, who will give a recital and brief lecture, as well as work with high school and college students in master classes.
Chang, a graduate of the University of Southern California, is a faculty member at MiraCosta College in Oceanside, California, and Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo, California. She also is the assistant concertmaster of Dana Point Symphony and principal second violin at Orchestra Collective of Orange County.
The festival will be in Fuhr Hall, 927 N. Ash Ave., and is free and open to the public. A full schedule and link to a form for students in grades 8-12 to register for a class, is at hastings.edu/pianofestival.
Jonathan Sokasits, professor of piano at Hastings College, also will provide classes for students.
The festival begins at 9 a.m. and includes a duet recital with Sokasits, followed by a brief talk by Chang at 10 a.m. Classes with students follow beginning at 10:30, with brief solo recitals by Chang and Sokasits wrapping up the day at 1 p.m.
Wan-Chin Chang appears regularly as a soloist with numerous orchestras. Besides concerto and solo performances, she also frequently collaborates with other musicians in chamber recitals.
She had been invited to perform at the Fallbrook Music Society, Piano Day at Saginaw Valley State University, Grand Valley University, Fullerton College, White Lake Chamber Music Festival, Blodgett Faculty Recital Series at Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp, The Gladys Frisch Harris Piano Festival, Orange Women’s Club and Music Teachers Association of California.
Chang attended the University of Southern California and Aspen Music Festival with full scholarships, and was the winner of the Leni Fe Foundation Scholarship, Pi Kappa Lambda Award, Chamber Music Award, and Outstanding Graduate Award. She also served as an assistant lecturer while completing her doctor of musical arts degree in piano performance with a minor in violin performance from USC.
