The October meeting of the Hastings College Board of Trustees brought several arrivals and departures, including the retirement from the board of Chair Roger Doerr and the election of Ann Martin to succeed him.
Doerr, an emeritus professor of business and economics at Hastings College and past president of the Hastings College Foundation, had served on the board since 2016. He became vice chair in 2019 and chair in early 2020.
As chair, Doerr immediately took on a de facto administrative role following the departure of former College President Travis Feezell. He helped lead the college through the tumultuous early months of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic and presided over the hiring of Rich Lloyd as executive president in August 2020.
Trustees Rich Koopmann and Bruce Gulliver also retired from the board at last week’s meeting. Koopmann, a 1976 graduate of the college, had served on the board since 2017. Gulliver, a 1970 graduate, was elected in 1997.
New trustees, who fully participated in the October meeting, include Rob Andrews, president and CEO of CommunityWorks Inc.; Alex Eisele, a vice president in Goldman Sachs’ global markets division; Jen Erickson Baak, an attorney at Hilgers Graben PLLC; Jill Farrell, vice president of client relationship management with American Century Investments; Jillian Fickenscher, a family physician at York Medical Clinic; and Atl Martinez, vice president and chief procurement officer for Lafargeholcim North America.
Martin, a 1978 Hastings College graduate, retired after a long career in advertising and public relations as a principal with the Portwood Martin, Portwood Martin and Jones and IdeaBank Marketing firms in Hastings. She lives near Doniphan and joined the HC board in 2015.
“We are very appreciative and thankful for the time Roger, Rich and Bruce spent on the board. Their insight, advice and guidance made a difference for Hastings College,” Martin said in a news release. “At the same time, we’re excited to have six new trustees join us in our work, and I’m also thankful for being elected chair and having the opportunity to give back in a new way to a place that has given me and my family so much.”
Hastings College is a private, four-year liberal arts institution affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA). The college revamped its academic program in fall 2019 and now features block scheduling and opportunities for all students to study abroad. The college also has entered into new or expanded agreements with several other institutions recently for educational programming to meet the needs of students, their families and the workforce.
With last week’s comings and goings, the size of the Board of Trustees has increased by three to 23 members in all. The new members are:
Rob Andrews
Rob Andrews of Denver, a 2007 Hastings College, is president and CEO of the nonprofit social enterprise CommunityWorks Inc.
He attended Hastings College on a full scholarship as a quarterback for the football team. Upon graduating with a degree in psychology in 2007, he played for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.
Andrews helped open an Obama campaign office south of the Fort Carson military base and ran for city council in Colorado.
In the last five years, Andrews has started and managed four socially conscious startups, from a program called One Voice Coalition to the app Arcade Exchange. He works “at the intersection of social entrepreneurship and nonprofits” to help people across the state find jobs with the mission to align businesses with people’s needs, keep money in communities and empower others to create social change.
Alex Eisele
Alex Eisele of Omaha is a 2015 graduate of Hastings College where he majored in computer science and minored in mathematics and management information systems. During his time as a student, he served as student body president and Artist Lecture Series co-chair and was an active member of the men’s golf team.
Eisele was the 2018 Hastings College commencement speaker and received the Outstanding Young Alumni award in 2019.
After graduating from Hastings College, Eisele began his career at Goldman Sachs based in New York City and is currently a vice president in its global markets division where he focuses on building desktop, web and mobile trading software for institutional clients of the firm. He is known as a strong advocate for liberal arts education and a proponent of the critical thinking skills and lifelong learning it instills in students.
Eisele hails from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and now lives in Omaha. He is married to Ginger Ball, a 2016 alumna.
Jen Erickson Baak
Jen Erickson Baak of Denver, a 2000 Hastings College graduate, has been an attorney at the Lincoln-based law firm Hilgers Graben PLLC since 2017 where her practice focuses on commercial disputes and intellectual property.
Prior to that, she spent a number of years in Chicago working at the Appellate Division for the City of Chicago Department of Law; at the Chicago-based firm Winston & Strawn; and as a law clerk for Judge William Bauer of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Erickson Baak graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2003.
Erickson Baak resides in Denver where she is involved at Wellshire Presbyterian Church (PC-USA), serving as an elder and on the church’s personnel committee.
Jill Farrell
Jill Farrell of Leawood, Kansas, is a 1987 Hastings College graduate and vice president of client relationship management with American Century Investments, a global asset management firm focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships with institutions, consultants and individual investors.
The firm distributes more than 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a nonprofit biomedical research organization dedicated to uncovering the causes, treatments and prevention of genetically-based diseases like cancer.
Farrell was born and raised in Hastings. She has cultivated a lifelong relationship with Hastings College, graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in communication arts and English. She received her master of arts degree in communication from the University of Arkansas and holds four securities licenses.
Farrell previously worked for Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, as a film/TV publicist and for the University of Arkansas as an adjunct professor. A frequent industry speaker, Farrell received American Century’s Integrity Award. She serves on the board of directors and the PR/Marketing Committee for Rose Brooks Center, a leader in domestic violence programs, support and shelter, and is a community volunteer.
Jillian Fickenscher
Jillian Fickenscher, a 2008 Hastings College graduate, is a family physician at York Medical Clinic in York. She earned her medical doctorate and masters of public health degrees from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
In addition to practicing full-scope family medicine in her community, Fickenscher serves as the board physician for the Four Corners Health Department Board of Health and as a member of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ Maternal Mortality Review Committee. She also serves as an item writer for the American Board of Family Medicine board certification and in-training exams.
She is married to Brady Fickenscher, a fellow 2008 HC graduate who also practices medicine in York. They have two children.
Atl Martinez
Atl Martinez of Milan, Michigan, a 1992 Hastings College graduate, is vice president and chief procurement officer for Lafargeholcim North America, where he is responsible for all procurement and category management in the United States and Canada, managing more than $3.7 billion and overseeing a team of 100 employees across the country.
Martinez is a business leader with more than 25 years of experience. He places a strong emphasis on integrating e-business solutions, such as SAP and Enterprise Resource Planning, to significantly streamline operations, improve efficiencies and reduce costs.
Prior to the merger between Lafarge and Holcim in 2015, he worked for Holcim in a number of roles in which he was responsible for the procurement function as CPO, including category sourcing for fuel and energy requirements and introducing imports and alternative fuels.
Throughout his 25-year career, Martinez has worked in various countries and cities. During his tenure at Cemex Inc., he served in a variety of procurement and sourcing roles that took him to Houston; Cairo, Egypt; Caracas, Venezuela; and Madrid, Spain, from 1997-2005.
Throughout his career, Martinez has continued his professional development through management programs and e-business solutions training. He has also served as a speaker at professional meetings including the Consero, Sourcing Summit, Procure Con and CPO Summit.
