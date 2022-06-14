Savannah Frasier of Limon, Colorado, was elected by the Hastings College student body as the 2022-23 Student Association (SA) president.
Frasier is a senior majoring in psychology. She’s also a head resident assistant in Altman Hall and is in Psi Chi and Alpha Kappa Delta, the psychology and sociology honor societies, respectively. Frasier has served as an assistant resident assistant, a CORE100 peer facilitator, a campus tour guide, SA treasurer and was a member of Senate where she received the Outstanding Senator award.
Working with Frasier will be Ayriel Brown-Love as the vice president, Ally Banks as secretary, Jordyn Duffy as treasurer and Eli Baker as parliamentarian.
Brown-Love is a junior from Omaha majoring in exercise science. This fall she will be a resident assistant in Altman Hall, a CORE100 peer facilitator, a campus tour guide, member of the tennis team and on staff at the Campus Connect Desk. She previously was an assistant resident assistant and a member of the senate.
Banks, a junior from Shawnee, Kansas, is majoring in English. She is a Scott Scholar and a member of the forensics team, and has participated in Model United Nations and has been a member of the senate.
Duffy, a junior from Colorado Springs, Colorado, is a biochemistry major and a member of the women’s tennis team and Alpha Chi, the academic honor society. She has served as a chemistry and biology tutor and as a research assistant in the chemistry department.
Baker, a junior from Lincoln, is majoring in business administration and finance. He is a first-year residential experience resident assistant in Babcock Hall, and has served as an assistant resident assistant in Altman Hall, as a senator, and as student manager for the Hastings College cheer team.
