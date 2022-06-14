Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.