Using Starbursts, bracelets and smashed strawberries, Hastings College students gave local children insight into the importance of DNA Friday evening.
The Hastings Museum was home to DNA Days for Kids. DNA Days also will take place 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
Students in two sections of HC professor Amanda Solem’s introduction to biology class helped children extract DNA from strawberries by smashing the berries and mixing them with a solution of water, soap and salt as well as with isopropyl alcohol.
There were also opportunities to run a gel to visualize differences in DNA — using a story that involved characters from the “Minecraft” video game and color DNA models.
Two separate activities taught about the four base pairs in DNA: adenine, cytosine, guanine and thymine.
In one activity, young participants used Starburst candies to make the base pairs. In another, children used beads of four different colors to make bracelets.
“I really think it’s important to give an opportunity for kids to do hands-on STEM things, to capture their interest young to get them to be scientists when they come to me,” Solem said.
Working as college students with people of all ages especially helps science majors who might pursue a career in a field like health care or wildlife biology where they’re going to interact with the public.
“I want them to be able to explain things at different levels,” she said.
Sienna Torres, an HC junior studying organic chemistry who was running a DNA extraction station, said teaching others has been a great way for the students to learn the lessons themselves.
“That’s often what people say is the best way to learn, is to teach another person,” she said. “That’s sort of what we’re showing here by doing this with our community.”
She said it was fun working with students.
“I think it’s really interesting,” Torres said. “Personally, I really like seeing how kids get excited at what the experiments were.”
The college students worked with Solem to design the activities.
“We were trying to find different ways we could explain the science at different levels,” Torres said. “That would’ve helped even our understanding, so we could share that with the community.”
Angie Dickey attended DNA Days on Friday with her 9-year-old son, Caleb.
Dickey’s husband, Aaron, is a scientist at the Roman L. Hruska U.S. Meat Animal Research Center near Clay Center, and Caleb has heard a lot of the terminology Aaron uses in his work.
Dickey wanted Caleb to see a hands-on example of what his father does at work.
“I think it’s perfect, a hands-on opportunity for the kids and good for the students to show what they do,” she said.
