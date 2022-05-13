AXTELL — A Hastings College student armed with paintbrushes and a vision has given the world to Axtell schoolchildren.
Savannah Ellis, a junior from Beaver City majoring in studio art and international relations, spent scores of summer, night and weekend hours over the past year turning a large basement room at First Presbyterian Church of Axtell into a recreation area for participants in the church’s after-school program.
Each of four murals portrays a different view of the natural world — a night sky, a mountain landscape, a blue ocean scene, and a forest with babbling brook. A fifth scene represents Jesus with his apostles at the Last Supper.
Ellis welcomed the Axtell and Hastings College communities to the church to view her artwork at separate open house events May 7.
Axtell is in western Kearney County, southwest of Minden on U.S. Highway 6/34.
The events also showcased an upstairs exhibit of Ellis’ drawings and other art pieces she has produced from childhood through today. The show fulfilled an honors program “capstone” requirement for her academic program at the college.
“The capstone is sharing all these art works and showing how they’re stepping stones to where I am now,” Ellis said, noting she would not have included all of them if they did not help tell the story of her growth.
“I’m not sharing these pieces for the skill,” she said. “A lot of them are very, very personal. I’m kind of nervous for people’s reactions.”
Her brother, the Rev. Logan Ellis, is pastor at the Axtell church and approached her about the basement mural project in February 2021.
Logan Ellis said his congregation had applied for a grant from the Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation for the Summer Lunch Box meal program and the after-school program it operates in collaboration with Trinity Lutheran Church.
The free after-school program, now finishing its first full year of operation, is for children in kindergarten through sixth grade and draws anywhere from eight to 15 participants Monday through Thursday.
“We wanted to use the grant to make (the church building) more kid-friendly,” Logan said.
The Presbyterian foundation approved a grant but asked the congregation to think bigger than it had been and be more creative.
Thoughts focused on the church basement, which historically has been a space for community events but in recent years has been used mainly for storage.
“I was trying to think if we could create a space of imagination,” the pastor said.
Savannah Ellis has considerable experience creating murals, with past projects at the public swimming pool and at a pumpkin patch in her home community; at the movie theater in nearby Oxford; in a hallway at her high school alma mater, Southern Valley; and in the Scott Studio Theatre at Hastings College. So her brother asked her to consider a commission, and she agreed to take on a painting project at the church and tie it into her HC honors program experience.
At first, the project was to involve four separate murals. But in the end, Savannah devised a way to cover all four walls with art, including transitions between the major scenes.
Before beginning work, she prepared a tabletop model of her proposal to be approved by the congregation’s session, or governing board.
With approval granted, the room was cleaned and cleared, and a crew of painters gave the walls a base coat of white.
“From then on it was totally me,” said Ellis, who painted the richly colored scenes between May 2021 and January 2022 — in some cases going back time and again to re-do her own work when she was not satisfied with the result.
She estimated she spent about 130 hours on the project.
She recorded “practically every brush” while she was painting, then used the footage to prepare a time-lapse video of the project from beginning to end. The video was to be shown at the May 7 open houses.
As envisioned, each of Ellis’ scenes lends itself to certain activities for the children who will use the recreation room. For instance, the night scene, with its black background, includes a white space for projecting movies onto the wall. Couches will be placed in that area.
Plush cushions will be placed on the floor near the forest scene to form a reading corner.
Open space will be maintained around the mountain and ocean scenes so students can play games and stay active even in the winter months when outdoor activities are difficult.
“Part of the reasoning was to make the art beautiful but also practical,” Logan Ellis said.
The Last Supper scene, in the center of the east wall, helps tie together all the scenes of God’s creation and pays tribute to the church, which long has followed in the rich Presbyterian tradition of outreach and service to the wider community.
“It’s an homage to the church and the Christian story,” the pastor said, motioning toward that wall. “This is why people would gather here.”
After a busy senior year that will include two more capstone projects and graduation, Savannah Ellis sees herself beginning a career in museum work while continuing to pursue her art however possible.
“If I can do murals on the side or other art on the side, I definitely will,” she said.
Savannah said she has learned a lot through the “long, long process” of planning and creating the church mural — including how to be at peace with imperfection when she recognizes it in her own work.
“Really, what I have learned is that I am doing my absolute best and that’s all I can do,” she said. We’re all human.”
Logan Ellis, who received his bachelor’s degree from Hastings College in 2016 before going on to seminary, said unlike many college projects, the murals his sister painted will remain relevant for years to come and will continue to make life better for those who encounter them.
“This is always going to be here, and it’s really helping the community out,” he said.
