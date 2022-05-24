Hastings College Theatre honored 11 students and inducted four new members into the Alpha Psi Omega theatre honorary as part of its annual Beaux Arts Awards in May.
As part of the event, Alpha Psi Omega distributed colored masks. The White Mask is given to recognize contributions of a first year student of theater, the Scarlet Mask is open to all students who have participated in the theatre for two seasons, and the Purple Mask is open to any theatre student at the end of junior year who has at least a 3.6 overall grade point average, high artistic achievement in theater and meritorious service to college theater.
Honored students include:
• Ainsley Brink, La Vista: Lloyd S. and Helen M. Jones Scholarship, White Mask
• Christian Kehn, Boulder, Colorado: Scarlet Mask
• Emma Maline, Bellevue: Bernard C. Tushaus Award
• Hailey Moore,Juniata: Purple Mask
• Morgan O’Neill, Cheyenne, Wyoming: Runner-up for Player of The Year, Scarlet Mask
• Maggie Price, Bellevue: Player of the Year, Harold Shiffler Award
• Niko Reece, Westminster, Colorado: Shiffler Scholarship
• Noah Sullivan, Centennial, Colorado: Lloyd S. and Helen M. Jones Scholarship
• Tony Simone, Fort Lupton, Colorado: Runner-up for Player of The Year
• Max Wagner, Culbertson: Lloyd S. and Helen M. Jones Scholarship
• Darci Wax, Colorado Springs, Colorado: Outstanding Theatre Student Award
Students inducted into Alpha Psi Omega include Moore, Kehn, Price, and Lindsey Pratt of Denver.
