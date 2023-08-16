On the first day of classes for the fall 2023 semester, Hastings College is celebrating the arrival of its largest class of first-year students in a decade and one of the two largest first-year classes in the institution’s 141-year history.

Since last weekend, college officials have welcomed 347 first-year students to campus — tying the all-time record for the largest class of freshmen first set in 2013, Hastings College stated in a news release Wednesday.

