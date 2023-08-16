On the first day of classes for the fall 2023 semester, Hastings College is celebrating the arrival of its largest class of first-year students in a decade and one of the two largest first-year classes in the institution’s 141-year history.
Since last weekend, college officials have welcomed 347 first-year students to campus — tying the all-time record for the largest class of freshmen first set in 2013, Hastings College stated in a news release Wednesday.
The 347 first-year students include 14 who are enrolled in the Bryan College of Health Sciences’ Hastings program but will live at Hastings College and take general-education courses there this academic year.
The influx of first-year students means residence halls are full heading into the semester’s introductory two-week course block.
When transfer students are added to the count, Hastings College has more than 400 “new Broncos” on campus, the news release states.
Although the college’s official census day for this semester is about two weeks off, officials expect to be serving around 1,000 students altogether this fall, said Michael Howie, HC marketing director.
Those 1,000 or so students hail from the United States and 25 other nations — a fact highlighted by a traditional Wednesday afternoon ceremony in which national flags for all this year’s students were raised on Steinhart Plaza.
This year’s big first-year class has the college — a four-year liberal arts institution affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA) — celebrating success for its admissions and recruitment teams and hailing the appeal Hastings College has for students and their families, even in a time of economic headwinds for higher education in general and private colleges and universities in particular.
"Our institution's commitment to fostering a supportive learning environment, where dedicated mentors actively support both academic and personal growth, and support students in all the ways they participate on campus, is clearly resonating with students and families," said Rich Lloyd, executive president of Hastings College. "We’re delighted to welcome this exceptional group of young scholars who are poised to contribute their unique perspectives and talents to our campus community."
In recent years, Hastings College has initiated transformational changes in its academic program to incorporate block scheduling, more study-abroad opportunities and other experiential learning, and additional new features.
“We are thankful to everyone on campus, and especially our admissions and enrollment teams, for working so very hard to meet with students and share the Hastings College story and how special this place is,” said Annette Vargas, vice president for student access, enrollment and performance.
With key leadership from Lloyd, who also serves as president of the Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln, Hastings College is partnering with the Bryan College and Mary Lanning Healthcare in establishment of Bryan’s health care campus at Mary Lanning.
In all, the venture has brought 23 new Bryan students to Hastings College this fall — 14 first-year students and nine transfer students.
Under terms of the partnership, students in Bryan’s Hastings program will takes classes their first year at Hastings College, then move on to coursework and clinical experiences at Mary Lanning in pursuit of bachelor of science in nursing degrees. The Bryan program’s classrooms and offices are on the third floor in the newly expanded Medical Office Building on the MLH campus.
The Bryan students will live on the Hastings College campus and will be able to participate fully in campus life, except that they won't be able to participate in intercollegiate athletics.
Bryan’s Lincoln campus doesn't offer residence halls or a traditional undergraduate college experience.
Student move-in and welcome activities at Hastings College this week have included an ice cream social, worship service and student blessing, and the President’s Picnic on Sunday; a welcome convocation and Class of 2027 group photo shoot on Monday, along with men’s and women’s soccer scrimmages and the Marching Bronco Band Premiere; and the international flag-raising ceremony on Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, Bronco athletes visited Hastings Public and St. Michael’s elementary schools to welcome students back from summer break. Wednesday evening brought the Bronco Block Party on campus, featuring yard games and food trucks.
