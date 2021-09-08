Hastings College will be adding esports to its list of varsity sports in fall 2022.
Esports will be a co-ed club sport at the college for this academic year, then transition to a varsity activity a year from now.
Esports is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, with more than 160 colleges and universities and 5,000 student athletes participating last year, according to the National Association of Collegiate Esports. Hastings College will become a member of NACE in 2022.
The competitions will be held at the Gray Center on campus. Some of the games can be played on an iPad.
Andy Chase, a 2019 Hastings College graduate, will be the coach for the esports team. He is ready for his team to be competitive and win competitions as well as excited to get the show going.
“This is something that I have been working on since I got back onto campus,” said Chase, who is the college’s part-time live production coordinator supporting the student media team and will become a full-time employee when he adds his coaching duties.
“I’ve been working on this for about a year. Having this come into context is very exciting. Esports has been in talk for a few years, but having that proposal to go through campus and not just talking about it but bringing it to campus — it is such a cool opportunity for the campus to grow.
“We’re building a competitive, student-centered esports team, and will give students the opportunity to develop leadership skills that directly transfer to life after college. Like with any team, we’ll focus on winning the right way, growing from each loss and valuing the input each student provides.”
With esports coming to campus, Chase is excited that he is the first coach to lead the Broncos.
“It is very cool to be the first coach. Being able to have that connection with the campus. Being a 2019 graduate and being able to come back and be the coach is a dream come true. There is a saying at Hastings: ‘It is a great day to be a Bronco.’ Ever since my first day of classes, I knew that I wanted to make Hastings home. They’ve welcomed me with open arms back onto campus.”
Some colleges are following in the footsteps of the high schools that already are taking part in esports. According to a news release from Hastings College, more than 140,000 students at more than 3,400 high schools across the United States and Canada are involved with esports, and statistics from the Pew Research Center show 72% of high school students play video games.
HC now is recruiting high school students who would be interested in attending on an esports scholarship.
“We’re excited to be launching an esports team and provide a new way for students to be involved, connect and grow at Hastings College,” said Annette Vargas, vice president for access, enrollment and performance. “Esports is a great way for students to grow their communication and teamwork skills, plus become more strategic thinkers, problem solvers and decision makers.”
Initial games will include Valorant, Overwatch and Rocket League, played at the Gray Center; and Hearthstone, which can be played on an iPad. As the team comes together, members will be able to help select games.
Chase has a background with video games and had connections with it from an early age.
“Video games go back as far as playing on my uncle’s PS2 when it came to the competitive stuff,” Chase said. “It was around 2016 when I got into competitive Rainbow Six Siege and that led to competitive Fortnite. It has all culminated some way. Streaming also has a big part in why I have an interest. In 2018 I started streaming on Twitch. In 2019, I moved to a platform called Mixer. I grew a lot of connections streaming wise from people around the world.”
