Funds to further develop a beloved community gathering place; enhance production capabilities in a large school auditorium; and help community members find their way out of poverty through employment are among numerous grants being awarded to local causes through the Hastings Community Foundation’s 2003 Community Grants.
Twenty-five grants to nonprofit organizations totaling $113,975 were announced Feb. 6.
They include $20,000 to help renovate the second floor of The Lark, 809 W. Second St., and build three apartments there — an initiative that was announced in December 2022.
The main floor of The Lark is a popular venue for concerts and other arts programming, weddings, parties, meetings and other public and private gatherings.
Developing apartments for rent on the second floor is a bid to make the nonprofit operation financially sustainable.
Another large award was $10,000 to the Hastings Public Schools Foundation to provide lighting and sound infrastructure in the Hastings High School Auditorium, which is a venue for many school and community performances.
Hastings Public Schools and the HPS Foundation are seeking support for the upgrades through a fundraising campaign called “Lights! Sound! Action!”
The upgrades would include replacing a 25-year-old stage lighting system; installing an integrated, effective sound system that otherwise must be rented for major productions if the performers are to be heard; improving house lighting; providing video projection; and installing a system that provides high-quality videos for instructional purposes and broadcast.
Meanwhile, the Community Impact Network, which is associated with the United Way of South Central Nebraska, is receiving $8,500 to provide Prosperity Coaches funding to help program participants with transportation stipends, educational expenses and job readiness supplies.
The HCF Community Grants program is funded by an endowment. It began in 1994 when two nonprofits were awarded $1,000 each.
As of this year, the Community Grants program has awarded a cumulative total of $1.2 million.
“Our Community Grants program is an example of the positive impact we have in the Hastings area,” said Dan Peters, foundation executive director. “As the Hastings Community Foundation continues to grow, so do the opportunities for us to bring donors and nonprofits together. We’re excited about our growth and our ommitment to creating a better, stronger community.”
In addition to making the Community Grants listed in this article, HCF also will award Nonprofit Excellence Institute (NEI) grants to Youth for Christ of Adams County upon the organization’s successful completion of the NEI program.
Likewise, capital grants of unspecified amounts went to the Hastings Family YMCA and Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation for their ongoing capital fundraising campaigns. Both organizations are improving and expanding their facilities.
The other 2023 Community Grants awards include:
u $5,000 to the Maryland Living Center to assist with building utilities. The Maryland Living Center, at Seventh Street and Lincoln AVenue provides housing for homeless youth and youth in transition to independence.
u $4,000 to United Way of South Central Nebraska to assist with purchase of new eCImpact software for garnt and impact management
u $2,500 to Senior Action to assist with the cost of food for the Meals on Wheels program
u $2,500 to the Court Appointed Special Advocates program for 25 Silent Beacons, which are personal alarm devices
u $2,375 for the Open Table sack lunch program, which is supported by many area churches and organizations and operates out of Catholic Social Services in Hastings. The money is to be used for new crates for food storage, preparation and distribution and a rolling wire shelving unit.
u $2,000 to the Hastings Symphony Orchestra to assist with the cost of a facilitator for the organization’s board retreat. The orchestra will see a change in leadership this year as Byron Jensen retires as conductor and artistic director.
u $2,000 to the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning, to fund professional support for the board of directors and seaerch committee in the form of transition training, operational analysis and search facilitation. Prairie Loft is in the midst of a staff leadership transition following the recent departure of the founding executive director, Amy Sandeen.
u $2,000 to the STARS program, which addresses truancy challenges in local and area schools, for the use of counselors working with students and families to incentivize attendance
u $1,350 to Hastings Literacy Program to purchase 10 Amazon Fire HD tablets for students who earn their General Educational Development diploma or complete 40 hours of instructional time
u $1,250 to the YWCA of Adams County to purchase activities equipment for The Zone after-school program for local middle school youth. The new equipment is to include a basketball hoop, Playstation and games, laser tag and Chromebook chargers.
u $1,000 to St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral to help with its Laundry Love program, providing laundry services to individuals in need
u $1,000 to help provide quilting materials for Quilts of Valor to be sewn and presented to veterans
u $1,000 to enCourage Advocacy Center to help support the Bloom Children’s Programming for middle school students
u $1,000 to the Our Little Angels program, to provide reading materials for their care package program for families who have experienced loss
u $500 to Brooks’s Bookshelf to fund one month’s worth of books to fill bookshelves
