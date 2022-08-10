Hastings Community Theatre will be a bloody good time this weekend.
The theater at 515 S. Fourth Ave. will play host to a production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” a musical thriller based on a book by Hugh Wheeler with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.
Shows will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Sweeney Todd is a fictional character who first appeared as the villain of the penny dreadful serial “The String of Pearls” in 1846-47.
Set in 1785, Todd murders his customers with a straight razor and gives their corpses to Mrs. Lovett, who bakes their flesh into meat pies.
The production is part of the HCT After Dark series.
“I do like the story,” director Ruth Nielsen said. “It’s based on an old penny dreadful. Those stories are always a little bit horrific, like that train wreck we all get pulled in by where we can’t believe there are people in the world that would do terrible things like this.”
HCT crew members made period costumes for “Sweeney Todd” from curtains formerly belonging to Gretchen Lainson.
“That was part of it, too — just the chance to do some fun costuming and just that it’s a a little bit more challenging than some of the things we’ve done before, because we’re getting more and more people auditioning for shows and more talented people auditioning for shows,” Nielsen said. “And so I wanted to use that talent that we have here to push them as far as I can and we are.”
The music and characters of the show give the actors a lot to work with.
“They’re doing a great job of it,” she said. “They’ve been working on their own time, coming to rehearsals and working. They definitely have stepped up to the plate with the challenge of this show.”
Colin Sandall of Hastings stars as the demon barber.
“ ‘Sweeney Todd’ is one of the first successful horror musicals, and it’s one of my absolute favorite shows,” he said. “It’s good to be a part of it. It’s been kind of a dream come true, more or less.”
Sandall was a little surprised when he learned Hastings Community Theatre would do “Sweeney Todd.”
“It’s a little more edgy than usual, but then I heard it was part of HCT After Dark and thought it would fit perfectly with this,” he said. “It’s not as edgy and over the top as more modern musicals. It’s still a classic sort of horror opera, but it is definitely on the edgy side for our main stage season.”
Auditions for “Sweeney Todd” occurred around the same time as auditions for another, nearby theater production.
“I had to choose between the two, and I was like ‘I love Stephen Sondheim,’ ” Sandall said. “So I was like ‘I really want to audition for this one.’ ”
Katrina Hamel of Hastings, who plays Mrs. Lovett, said it’s been challenging getting acquainted with the music.
“That’s one thing I like about it,” she said. “It’s very, very challenging to put so much work into such a small amount of time. That’s a positive and a struggle.”
There are aspects of Mrs. Lovett that Hamel connects with.
“I’m single with no kids,” she said. “I think when you get to my age, being almost 40 myself, there’s a lot of things in Mrs. Lovett and how she looks and how she wants to love and wants to be in love, I definitely identify with that.”
The musical also was turned into a movie in 2007 that was directed by Tim Burton and starred Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.
Nielsen picked “Sweeney Todd” because it is a Sondheim musical, not because of the movie, but said the movie could help the HCT production.
“I’ve always liked the script of ‘Sweeney Todd,’ ” she said. “The movie may help us get more people to know the name of it, but we’d actually chosen to do ‘Sweeney Todd’ before the pandemic and then we couldn’t do it. So we waited like three years to actually get a chance to do it. I’ve always really liked ‘Sweeney Todd,’ thought it would be a challenge. I really liked the music and thought it would be good for After Dark because it’s a little bit darker topic.”
Sandall is trying to show more of Todd’s human side in the first half of the production.
“If people have seen the Johnny Depp version, he’s just seething rage the whole time,” he said.
More people familiar are with the 2007 movie than the theater production, Sandall said.
“This, actually seeing it live on stage and seeing how everything is done, it’s a whole different animal,” he said.
Hamel said it’s OK for audience members to want to come see it because they’ve seen the movie.
“Once they see the stage production, they’ll get it,” she said. “There are certain things in the movie that feel a little empty, it’s because it doesn’t have that musical theater aspect to it. Honestly, I think when they come see the show they’re going to fill in the gaps and really have it make complete sense.”
Cast members range from middle school to retired.
“They come from all different ages, different training levels with singing and acting but their voices blend together and they all work really hard,” Nielsen said.
“Sweeney Todd” is the first theater production for Jeremy Bell, who along with his wife Liz and daughter Sadye is part of the 12-person chorus.
“It has been very intimidating but very interesting and fun,” Jeremy Bell said of his first time on stage. “The way that they put these things together and it starts off so chaotic and it comes together through the weeks, it’s just very interesting and the camaraderie between the cast is very encouraging.”
He comes to the stage after serving on the worship team at Hastings Berean Bible Church.
Ruth Nielsen’s husband, Erik Nielsen, is musical director for the HCT production.
“He’s very talented at being a musical director,” Ruth said. “He’s always been able to pull the best out of people when it comes to their singing.”
