On a dark and stormy night, six strangers are invited to an unusual dinner party at a secluded mansion.
Each has been given an alias: Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Mrs. White and Professor Plum.
Each is hiding a dark secret and is being blackmailed by their host, Mr. Boddy. Wadsworth, the butler of Boddy Manor, offers the guests a variety of weapons for a new type of game.
When the blackmailer ends up dead and police are on the way, the guests race to find the killer.
Hastings Community Theatre presents “Clue! On Stage” Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. A second weekend of performances will be April 29-30 and May 1, with the same times in effect.
Hastings Community Theatre is located in Good Samaritan Village at 515 S. Fourth Ave. Tickets can be purchased online at www.hctheatre.org or at the door on performance days until sold out.
Based on the popular board game and cult classic film, director Jessica Brock said, “Clue! On Stage” is a madcap comedy that will keep audiences guessing until the final twist.
Brock said the actors have embraced the idea of going over the top to portray the wacky comedy of the 1985 movie.
“We’ve worked very hard to have the flavor of the original movie brought to life in it,” she said.
Returning HCT veterans include Rita Peshek as Mrs. Peacock, Jackson Dittmer as Mr. Green, Katrina Hammel as Mrs. White, Amanda Cargile as Miss Scarlet and Jake Elting as Professor Plum. Also returning are Dustin Valesquez as Wadsworth the butler, Audrey Weeks as Yvette the maid, Jeff Sokol as Mr. Boddy and Ruth Nielsen as the Cook.
A newcomer to HCT is Don McCann as Colonel Mustard.
“I think I shocked him a little when I cast him,” Brock said. “It’s been fun to have the fresh energy in the cast.”
One challenge with the production has been representing a large mansion with up to nine different rooms on the stage.
“You just get more creative and figure out fun, different ways to make it happen,” Brock said.
The Wandering Well will be catering the show, providing signature cocktails before the show and during intermission. Offerings are named after classic lines in the play and include Sharkfin Soup, Flames on the Side of My Face, and My Lips Belong to the Lord.
Participants must be 21 to consume alcoholic beverages, but a mocktail will be available for younger attendees.
“It’s just a fun thing to add to the festivities,” Brock said.
A longtime fan of the movie, Brock started looking to bring “Clue!” to Hastings about four years ago. Soon after selecting the play, the licensing rights were pulled when the show went on tour. They were set to go in 2019, but were delayed by COVID-19.
Brock is excited to see the play come to life for audiences in Hastings.
“This has been simmering in my brain for a solid four years,” she said.
