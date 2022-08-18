Consultants for the Hastings comprehensive plan will be attending Kool-Aid Days on Saturday at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Their booth will be established at the fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave., among other nonprofit booth displays.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 3:10 am
Consultants for the Hastings comprehensive plan will be attending Kool-Aid Days on Saturday at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Their booth will be established at the fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave., among other nonprofit booth displays.
The public is encouraged to stop by the booth to learn more about the goals and purpose for the comprehensive plan. Consultants will explain engagement tools that will be available for public input, and also will gather ideas from the public in attendance.
The comprehensive plan will be the city’s guiding tool for development for the next 10 years. It is anticipated to be completed in December 2023.
Team members for the comprehensive plan include Marvin Planning Consultants, David City; Community Planning Insights, Dayton, Ohio; MSA Planning & Design, Des Moines, Iowa; 281 Studios, Hastings
City Planner Brian Hurskainen will be there for part of the day handing out pamphlets of the final transportation and parking plan executive summary.
“So that people understand what the final plan was all about and what the recommendations were,” Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe said.
A website has been launched as an information hub for the comprehensive plan.
The site will be used to announce upcoming opportunities for in-person engagement throughout the community such as Kool-Aid Days.
The site also will serve as a host for digital engagement tools, including crowdsource photography and mapping.
The photography feature allows the public to share their views of Hastings, by uploading photos of features and sites in Hastings. The platform allows users to describe the locations where their photos were taken, and what they “like” or “dislike” in the photo.
The mapping feature allows users to add comments to a map, such as pinpointing a favorite park or marking a location where roads need to be improved.
In the future, surveys will be launched to gather more information, and they will be posted on the site as they are launched.
To learn more about opportunities to engage in the development process, the public is encouraged to visit cityofhastings.org/compupdate. Ongoing engagement events will be posted on the web page regularly, and announced on city of Hastings social media platforms.
“I’d encourage the public to take part in that tool,” Parnell-Rowe said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.