Hastings’ Community Redevelopment Authority would receive just shy of a half-million dollars in property tax revenue to support its work in the upcoming year under a measure approved by the City Council Monday.
Gathered at the Hastings Public Library for their second regular August meeting, council members voted 5-2 to approve the CRA’s request for a property tax levy equivalent to 2.6 cents per $100 of taxable valuation — the maximum levy rate allowed for a CRA under Nebraska law.
In dollars and cents, the 2.6-cent levy rate would generate $497,876.51 in 2024 to support the authority’s proposed 2023-24 budget — $38,500 more than was raised with the same 2.6-cent levy rate this year, due to an 8.3% increase in the city of Hastings’ total taxable valuation.
Council members Matt Fong, Marc Rowan, Butch Ely, Joy Huffaker and Jeniffer Beahm voted in favor of Resolution No. 2023-21 as the CRA requested, approving the authority’s proposed property tax levy. Councilmen Steve Huntley and Brad Consbruck dissented. Councilman Shawn Hartmann didn’t attend the meeting.
The CRA will conduct a public hearing and consider approval of its proposed budget in September. The 2023-24 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Under terms of Nebraska’s Community Development Law, the City Council established Hastings’ Community Redevelopment Authority by ordinance in March 1987. In the intervening years, the CRA has assisted numerous redevelopment projects across the community using tax-increment financing and other means.
With a tax-increment financing agreement in place, the CRA is able to incur debt to assist with upfront costs related to private redevelopment projects, then retire that debt over time using “captured” property tax revenue paid by the property owner on the increase in taxable valuation resulting from such projects, which is temporarily diverted from the city, county, school district and other local taxing entities. TIF projects in Hastings have resulted in a long list of commercial, industrial and residential property improvements.
The CRA is guided by a five-member board appointed by the mayor with approval from the City Council. Randy Chick has served as the CRA’s ex-officio board secretary and executive director for more than 30 years. City Attorney Jesse Oswald is the CRA’s legal counsel, and City Finance Director Roger Nash is its treasurer.
In a presentation to the council on Monday, Chick said the CRA can use the property tax revenue it receives to pay for administrative expenses, legal work, studies and plans. The money also can be used to cover the expenses associated with acquiring and holding property for redevelopment and beginning the redevelopment process through property improvements or demolition.
The CRA also can make loans, grants or provide other assistance for redevelopment projects. Since the mid-1990s, the authority has provided local matching funds for a Community Development Block Grant program that assists with façade work by owners of buildings in the historic downtown business district.
Since 2001, the CRA has maintained a revolving-loan program for development of small businesses that currently holds a portfolio of about $2 million in outstanding debt. Through the years, the CRA has loaned a combined total of about $4 million to 92 parties, with the average loan being $42,703.
Meanwhile, the CRA has provided the local CDBG façade assistance match for nine downtown property owners, spending about $36,900 per project to help leverage a grand total of around $11 million in private investment.
The CRA works in 15 designated redevelopment areas around the city, with most situated in the central or south part of town. A blight study is required for the creation of a redevelopment area, with many criteria taken into account.
Currently, about 28% of the city’s land area has been identified as blighted and substandard, Chick said. By law, up to 35% can be identified as such.
The CRA’s 2023-24 budget will focus on affordable-housing projects, Chick said. For example, the authority currently is working to jumpstart construction of up to 24 housing units on three acres at D Street and Cedar Avenue and 26-28 senior townhomes on four acres along Franklin Avenue.
In addition, the CRA is seeking a redeveloper to turn the former Hastings Middle School at Fifth Street and Hastings Avenue into around 65 dwelling units.
Chick said the property tax dollars the CRA receives allow it to incur expenses as it connects properties with private-sector redevelopers and helps make redevelopment efforts financially feasible for the owners.
“We are not in the real estate business,” Chick said. “We’re in the redevelopment business. It’s very few times we will make money on a property. In most cases, depending upon how long we hold that and what our holding costs are, we will probably lose money.”
Mayor Corey Stutte thanked Chick and the CRA for its work. To illustrate the authority’s impact, he cited his experience as a boy in Hastings in the 1980s and 1990s when the downtown was a quiet place and the Imperial Mall on West 12th Street was a hub of retail and social activity.
Nowadays that picture is different, with the mall property being redeveloped for a mix of new uses and the downtown continuing to grow in popularity as a place to live, gather and do business. The CRA has played a key role in all of that.
“It’s a great volunteer board of hard-working folks who have really helped Hastings turn the corner,” Stutte said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.