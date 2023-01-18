Snowy day
Road conditions were deteriorating rapidly Wednesday afternoon in the Hastings area as heavy snowfall continued. In this image, motorists drive through snowy conditions near Second Street and Burlington Avenue at 3:45 p.m.

 Andy Raun/Tribune

The city of Hastings declared a snow emergency at midafternoon Wednesday as heavy snow continued to blanket the area.

The snow emergency is in effect through 6 a.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

