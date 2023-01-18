The city of Hastings declared a snow emergency at midafternoon Wednesday as heavy snow continued to blanket the area.
The snow emergency is in effect through 6 a.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.
Windy with occasional snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 5:23 pm
During the snow emergency, parking will be prohibited along snow routes at anytime. This allows the street department to continue to move snow in the most effective manner.
Vehicles in violation of the snow emergency are subject to ticket and/or tow.
Wednesday’s winter storm led to cancellations of virtually all school, church and other community activities for Wednesday and into Thursday and closed many businesses early.
Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Adams County Emergency Management announced that due to the unsafe conditions and zero visibility, the county highway department was pulling its trucks off the roads.
“It is RECOMMENDED that if you are home you STAY HOME and DO NOT TRAVEL unless it is ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY,” ACEM said, adding capitalization to convey the urgency of the situation.
“It is advised that if you are out — that you IMMEDIATELY go home and stay home — IF IT IS SAFE FOR YOU TO DO SO. It may be safer to STAY WHERE YOU ARE AT.”
“Conditions do not look like they are going to improve within the next two hours minimum.
“Roads are becoming IMPASSABLE in Hastings and Adams County.
“Only call 911 for EMERGENCIES.
“If you become stranded, STAY IN YOUR VEHICLE and call for help.”
Adams County snowplows were to return to operations as soon as it is safe to do so, Emergency Management said. It called the situation at hand “very dangerous.”
