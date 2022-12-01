Scott Barwick
Buy Now

Brandon and Scott Barwick are photographed in front of a CNC machine at Drake Tool and Design Inc. Wednesday.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Creating the right fit for the job has been a skill that has served Hastings resident Scott Barwick well in his many years of work as a toolmaker in the Tri-Cities area.

After his former employer closed shop in 2003, it was Barwick’s insightfulness and courage to open Drake Tool & Design with three partners in 2004 that enabled him to continue a career now spanning 23 years.

Joy
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0