Creating the right fit for the job has been a skill that has served Hastings resident Scott Barwick well in his many years of work as a toolmaker in the Tri-Cities area.
After his former employer closed shop in 2003, it was Barwick’s insightfulness and courage to open Drake Tool & Design with three partners in 2004 that enabled him to continue a career now spanning 23 years.
Barwick, now a partner in the business with his son, Brandon, was honored earlier this month with the Distinguished Alumni Award for Central Community College by the Nebraska Community College Association at the NCCA annual conference on Nov. 6-7 at CCC-Grand Island.
“I was humbled and very shocked to get the award,” he said. “It sure was a huge honor. It’s been fun to see how CCC has developed from the small shop we had with a bunch of old tools to the state-of-the-art premier education facility that it is today.”
As a toolmaker for several companies in the Tri-Cities area, Barwick developed a keen sense for the trade, employing the latest available technologies to produce metal-stamping dies and plastic injection molds for parts that are used around the globe in everyday life.
Having acquired a strong base for his craft through the machine tool technology program at CCC in Hastings in 1990, Barwick has maintained a close relationship with the college since, serving on its advisory board for two decades and on its small business institute board for 15 years.
Honored by the CCC award, Barwick credits the college for giving him the tools and motivation needed to build a successful career in a business he knew little about before age 18.
“I always loved working on farm equipment and doing stuff like that,” the 53-year-old said. “At that point in my life, I didn’t think I’d have enough money to be a farmer since my parents didn’t own a farm. I had a good work ethic from my dad; I just didn’t know what I could do with that skill set of building things and working on farm equipment on the farm. Then Bob Glenn, a recruiter at CCC, showed me something that really made me tick.
“I loved math, science, physics and working with my hands and he asked, ‘Have you ever thought about being a tool and die maker?’ And I said, ‘What’s that?’ ”
After touring Cornhusker Tool and Die and Dutton Lainson companies, Barwick was certain that he had found a career path worth pursuing.
With the full support of his wife, Stephanie, Dee Haussler, executive director of Hastings Economic Development Corporation, Heritage Bank and other city entities, Barwick finally was able to realize his dream of owning a business. What has made his journey most rewarding is that his son, Blake, and daughter, Cori, have come on board in part-time capacities, creating an atmosphere that makes going to work a family affair.
“It’s very rewarding,” he said.
That his work can be seen in countless stores, dealerships and factories virtually everywhere on the planet is nothing less than mind-boggling, he said. Companies benefitting from work done by Drake include Toyota, Hornady, Nebraska Aluminum Castings and BUNN coffee makers, to name but a few.
“The thing I enjoy most is I can go to just about any appliance store or car lot and see things we’ve made — from poker chips, sand timers and parts for board games to souvenirs,” he said. “When you build a mold, you know it’s going to be there for a long time and that it produces hundreds of thousands and millions of parts.
“It’s been great. I love what I do. If I ever hit the lottery, I don’t think I’d quit. I love working with my customers, and I’ve got the best employees in the world. It’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done.”
