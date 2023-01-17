The Hastings area currently is projected to receive a “wintry mix” and up to 3-4 inches of snow through 6 p.m. Wednesday.
That was part of the forecast shared by National Weather Service-Hastings meteorologist Jordan Thies during a webinar Monday afternoon.
Thies divided the forecasted winter storm into three zones.
Zone 1 is northwest of the Tri-Cities in a band including Lexington, Broken Bow, Ord and Greeley. Parts of that area could see nearly a foot of snow.
The storm has been upgraded to a winter storm warning in Zone 1.
Areas in Zone 1 could receive snow at a rate of up to 1 inch per hour.
Zone 2 includes most of the Tri-City area. Thies said this area includes the lowest confidence in probability and could include everything from heavy snow in the northwest to rain in the southeast.
Zone 3 is south and southeast of the Tri-Cities and will see lightest precipitation, mostly rain.
Thies said because the storm still was 36-48 hours away, more shifts in the forecast were expected.
“So we may still see some additional shifts in the forecast, and the track placement is going to be key to where that transition zone sets up,” he said.
The storm should roll into the bulk of the area after midnight in the early hours of Wednesday morning, he said.
Farther east, the start time is around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
“The combination of that transition in the wintry mix along with drier air moving in from the south could lead to some lighter snow amounts, but still impactful weather because of that wintry mix during the day on Wednesday,” he said.
Travel is anticipated to be difficult throughout the Tri-City area all day on Wednesday.
The Tri-Cities should see temperatures in the mid- to high 20s, he said.
The area should see sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts of 25-30 mph.
Snow may transition back to freezing drizzle.
“Regardless, it looks like slick roadways and travel is going to be an issue,” Thies said.
