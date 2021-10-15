Fire crews responded to an apartment fire at 105 E 14th St. just after noon on Friday.
Hastings Fire and Rescue arrived on scene with 13 firefighters to a fire in the basement unit on the northwest side of the complex. Two firefighters from Hastings Rural provided mutual aid.
Multiple victims were assisted out of the building and treated on scene, including one window rescue from the top floor. One victim was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare with non life-threatening injuries.
The fire was under control at 1:04 p.m.
HFR’s fire marshal continued to investigate, but preliminary reports indicate cause the fire was accidental.
The Hastings Police Department, The Salvation Army, Red Cross, Adams County Emergency Management, and the city electrical inspector all assisted on scene.
