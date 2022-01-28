Hastings Fire and Rescue quickly extinguished a fire that broke out early Friday morning, damaging a camper and other vehicles.
According to a news release from the city of Hastings, firefighters were called to 114 E. A St. at 4:08 a.m. to a report of a fire in the area.
Firefighters arrived on scene and reported flames and smoke coming from a pop-up camper at the rear of the property. The fire was under control quickly and was out in less than 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.
The camper was a total loss, and surrounding vehicles also were damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and HFR is working with the Hastings Police Department and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.