Hastings Fire & Rescue has scheduled a series of forums to educate the public on current services the department provides as well as gather feedback.
HFR officials will use this feedback, and the priorities stated, to develop a service level standard for the community. One meeting is scheduled in each of the city’s four wards, but feedback doesn’t need to be limited to a specific ward.
The first of those meetings will be for the First Ward, 10-11:30 a.m. April 30 at Hastings Fire & Rescue Station 2 (Lincoln Park Station), 1145 S. Hastings Ave.
Future stakeholder meetings include:
- Second Ward: 7-8:30 p.m. May 5, Hastings Municipal Airport Terminal, 3300 W. 12th St.
- Third Ward: 7- 8:30 p.m. May 12, Hastings Fire & Rescue Station 1 (Highland Park Station), 1313 N. Hastings Ave.
- Fourth Ward: 7-8:30 p.m. May 19, Alcott Elementary School, 313 N. Cedar Ave.
HFR Chief Brad Starling spoke during the Hastings City Council February work session about the desire to hold stakeholder meetings and discuss service level standards.
Among recommendations in the 2015 Novak Study for Hastings city operations was to establish “service level standards for services provided within the city limits.”
“When I first came here, in 2018, I did an initial assessment of the department as well and that was something I found in 2018 that we needed to take care of,” Starling said.
Hastings Fire & Rescue established a goal this fiscal year for the department to provide exceptional all-hazard service delivery commensurate with national standards and community expectations.
“Part of the process is to get out there with the community, have these meetings and educate, inform and get their feedback on where they would like to see us be,” Starling said.
His main two objectives are to engage the community and take that information to establish a standards of coverage document to bring to the council for approval.
“We can then start comparing our annual performance based on these standards that the community has helped us establish,” he said.
Starling wants to educate the public about the services currently offered and current performance levels with those services as well as educate the public on national recognized standards.
The third purpose is to gather feedback from the community.
“We really want to see what their service priorities are and any areas of concern they might have because quite honestly they are our eyes on the ground,” he said. “They may know of hazards, and services that need to be provided that we haven’t seen from our aspect.”
There will be a survey at the end of each meeting to help facilitate data collection.
Starling intends to have all the needed documents together by the end of the fiscal year.
