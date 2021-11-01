Hastings firefighters banding together to help a co-worker’s daughter battling cancer have organized a fundraiser that will be 6-10 p.m. Friday at First Street Brewing Company.
Capt. Jason Henry said the event will be called “Stache Bash” and will benefit the family of 5-year-old Lily Boeselager
Chase and Makala Boeselager took their daughter to Children’s Hospital in Omaha with two masses in her abdomen on Sept. 17. She later was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, an aggressive type of leukemia.
Chase has been a firefighter at Hastings Fire and Rescue for about four years and a member of International Association of Fire Fighters – Local 675.
Given the tight-knit community firefighters share, Henry said the news of the diagnosis affected the entire department.
“They’re part of the family,” he said. “We’ve all seen Lily grow before our eyes. Everybody’s going through it together.”
Henry said the firefighters wanted to do something to help and decided to organize the fundraiser. They hope to make it an annual event, though the beneficiary may change in upcoming years.
Lily’s parents are currently off work while they stay at the hospital with her.
“I figure we have to do as much as we can to help reduce that stress,” Henry said.
The event will include a silent auction with items donated from the community, such as Husker volleyball tickets, a year membership at Beauty and the Beast Fitness Center and custom signs.
Henry said there will be two food trucks available at the event, which will donate a portion of sales to the fundraiser. First Street Brewing provided the space for the event and have pledged $1 from every drink sold to be donated to Lily.
At the end of the evening, there will be Mustache Awards at 9:30 p.m. Henry said the awards are a fun way to celebrate while raising money for a good cause.
Henry is also among firefighters raising money on social media to raise money to shave off the mustache.
“Thank you to everyone who’s donated,” he said. “Every bit helps.”
