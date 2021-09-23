Will Parker of Hastings lost his hearing at 5 months old, but he didn’t let that challenge stop him from pursuing his educational goals at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he is being honored this week as a homecoming royalty finalist.
Twenty UNL senior students were chosen as homecoming royalty finalists, with the winners to be voted on by the student body on Sept. 29-30. The winners will be crowned Oct. 2 at halftime of the Nebraska vs. Northwestern football game in Memorial Stadium.
“It was a huge honor,” Parker said. “I wasn’t expecting it at all.”
Parker came to UNL after a year studying abroad, so he wasn’t the typical freshman. Being new to campus but not finding commonality among other freshmen, he struggled to find connections on campus at first.
“I didn’t really feel like I had a home,” he said.
But it wasn’t long before a solution presented itself. A friend suggested he apply to the UPC Nebraska (University Program Council), the college’s student-led organization charged with bringing various events and activities to campus.
“From Day One, I really just clicked with the other people on the council,” he said.
Through his connection to the council, he became more and more involved with activities on campus. Involvement is crucial to success at college, Parker said. Those connections led to internships and finding the right career to pursue.
“It’s really led me down the path I know I want to do with the rest of my life,” he said. “I really do think it makes your college experience.”
His parents, Bob and Julie Parker of Hastings, couldn’t be more proud of their son and the success he’s found in his academic career.
“He owes a great deal of his success to the Hastings Public schools and his speech pathologists and deaf educators at Hastings Public Schools,” Bob said.
Will lost his hearing to bacterial meningitis when he was 5 months old, which made communication a challenge. As a toddler he received cochlear implants, which allowed him to hear and develop speech.
The implant transforms sound into electrical pulses that vibrate the auditory nerve. The brain reads those signals and interprets them as sounds.
Thanks to specialty educators at Hastings Public Schools like Sig Eigenberg, Heather Witte and Paula Sweeny, Parker found the support needed to thrive. He said they all played a large role in his development.
“They said I can do whatever I put my mind to,” he said. “When I said I wanted to study abroad, my deaf educators were behind me. They never let me once think that being deaf could hold me back from what everyone else could do.”
After graduating from Hastings High in 2017, he studied for a year on the island of Sicily. He returned to the United States the following year to attend UNL and says he got a jump start in both experiences from his time at HPS.
As he got older, he said, he felt he needed the resources less and less until he felt self-sufficient.
“I’m thankful for all the opportunities I had at Hastings High,” he said. “I think they prepared me for the real world.”
While he may have to ask someone to repeat something a couple times to understand it, he doesn’t believe his hearing loss holds him back.
And Parker said his teachers and school weren’t the only influence in his success.
“I was mentored by amazing parents,” he said. “They taught me the value of being involved in the community.”
It was in that involvement that Parker found a career path to pursue.
Parker is a hospitality major and has worked in all areas of hospitality. After graduation, he plans to pursue a career in club management. He has worked in all areas of hospitality and wants to work with club members to enhance their overall experiences.
“I really value close interpersonal relationships with people,” he said. “We all want to be the happiest possible and I want to do what I can to help us reach that.”
That goal is in mind even in his spare time, when he loves cooking and hosting parties. He loves the fact that food can be a universal language to reach anyone.
“I like overall being surrounded by positive and fun people,” he said. “I find that by making them happy, I get enjoyment out of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.