A former Hastings resident looking to reconnect to her grandparents’ history is the subject of a Chinese documentary currently being filmed.
Ellen Touchstone, a 1982 Hastings High School graduate, connected with friends in Hastings last week and attended festivities as part of her 40th high school reunion. It was her first time back in Hastings in five years.
The stay coincided with an archival research trip with stops throughout the United States to learn more about her grandparents, Cary Touchstone and Mabel Ellen Thomas.
Touchstone’s grandparents both served as missionaries in Suzhou, China, with the Methodist Episcopal Church of the South from 1917-22. Cary worked as an administrator with Soochow University — the old spelling of Suzhou was Soochow — while Mabel Ellen was the nursing superintendent at the Soochow Hospital, which was affiliated with the university.
They met in Suzhou and married there in 1919 before having two children there, Mary Alice and Joseph.
Cary and Mabel Ellen Touchstone returned to the United States in 1922 after their two children became deaf after being treated for malaria with quinine.
Joseph Touchstone moved to Hastings in 1974 with his wife and daughter Ellen. He was the director of the psychology department at the Hastings Regional Center.
His wife didn’t work initially, but eventually became the head of the social work department at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Ellen Touchstone attended Zion Lutheran School and then Hastings High, where she was involved in music and theater productions.
She was also involved in First Presbyterian Church.
She moved to Suzhou in 2012 to teach at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University where she now has the title of associate dean for responsible and sustainable business education.
In February during the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19 surge, Touchstone volunteered at a COVID-19 test site. Multiple media outlets interviewed her there, and soon the story of the Touchstones’ history of community service in China for over 100 years went viral nationally in China.
Suzhou Broadcasting System, which has a documentary division, approached her about producing a documentary about her family history.
The film, “The Touchstones in China: Circle of Life,” is expected to debut in China in December.
The documentary tells Touchstone’s personal story of discovery as well as the larger story about what it would have been like to be an American missionary in China in the early 20th century.
SBS did an online story about Touchstone in 2017 after she gave a TedX Talk and discussed her grandparents.
Touchstone was teaching junior high French in Richardson, Texas, when Lea Ellermeier, a friend from Hastings as well as a classmate from her master’s of business administration program, told Touchstone she thought Touchstone was ready for a life change.
“I said, ‘I think you’re right,’ “ she said.
Touchstone received a job offer from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University.
“It seemed to have a lot of opportunities, and it was in the same city where my grandparents met and got married 100 years earlier. I took it as a sign of the universe: ‘Go back.’ So I did,” she said. “Ever since I did I’ve been trying to find out more information.”
She never met her grandparents. She was the youngest on both sides of her family.
“Part of this is me wanting to really understand more about my grandparents, know them more, because I never got to meet them,” she said.
She and the SBS film crew have each been doing research.
Upon leaving Hastings, Touchstone has research stops scheduled at Burke Library at Union Theological Seminary at Columbia University; Yale University Divinity Library; Archives for Methodist Church at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey; Vanderbilt University in Nashville; and Penn School of Nursing archives, as well as the Center for the History of Nursing in Philadelphia.
“There is no one, single repository for all of these documents because of the different eras in China and because the university and hospital were started by missionaries,” she said.
Some of the documents have come back to Methodist universities.
“It’s a real needle-in-a-haystack type thing,” Touchstone said.
It took a lot of online research to figure out where she needs to go to find non-digitized materials.
“We’re kind of in an interesting time from a librarian’s sense of some things are digitized,” she said.
Touchstone flew from China into San Francisco with a stop in Sacramento. Her aunt, who was born in China, lived and raised her daughters in the Sacramento area.
She met up with three of her cousins, asking them to find all the family information they might have.
“I did find a few really cool things that they had,” she said.
She also had visits in Phoenix and Dallas.
Touchstone is awed when she thinks about her grandparents’ journey to China more than 100 years ago, compared to her own just 10 years ago.
“To think of just everything they overcame, it’s just amazing to me,” she said. “I’m really enjoying learning more about that and what their life was like.”
