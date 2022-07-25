A former Hastings resident looking to reconnect to her grandparents’ history is the subject of a Chinese documentary currently being filmed.

Ellen Touchstone, a 1982 Hastings High School graduate, connected with friends in Hastings last week and attended festivities as part of her 40th high school reunion. It was her first time back in Hastings in five years.

FPB
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0