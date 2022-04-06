Bringing a childhood favorite to the stage, Hastings High senior Hannah Reynolds will be taking up the title role of the high school’s rendition of “Matilda the Musical” this weekend at the Hastings High School Auditorium.
As a young girl, Reynolds enjoyed reading the original 1988 children’s novel written by Roald Dahl as well as watching the 1996 movie “Matilda” starring Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman and Mara Wilson.
“Matilda the Musical” is the story of a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. Lacking support from her parents, Matilda finds a friend in one of her teachers and tries to rid her school of its evil headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.
Dennis Kelly adapted the story into a musical first performed in 2010.
Reynolds reread the book, watched the movie and found clips of the musical on YouTube as she started learning her role of Matilda. It took about a month to learn her lines, many of which line up with musical cues that aided in her absorption of the material.
“It’s been fun to bring her to life and bring her to a new generation,” she said. “I think it’s a really fun story. There’s something everyone can enjoy.”
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the door or reserved seating is available online at showtix4u.com/events/hastings.
Director Christian Yost said one of the underlying themes in the show is Matilda’s ability to thrive amidst adversity. Her parents are unsupportive and she’s been mostly raising herself.
“She is successful even though she doesn’t have a supportive home life,” he said. “I think a lot of students can relate.”
Casting for the musical went exceptionally well, finding the exact actors needed for each role, Yost said. Those actors range from freshmen to seniors, and all have taken to their roles well as the musical has come together over the last two months.
Even students in supporting roles have found ways to make the characters their own and flesh out their individual personalities.
“We’re starting to see students create their own characters,” he said. “There is a scene with kids playing on the playground. They are doing a really good job of portraying what you would see if you went to an elementary school playground.”
Yost also has been surprised by the amount of support other students have offered the cast. He said full sports teams, such as the girls soccer team and track team, are planning to attend to support teammates in the cast.
“That’s a cool camaraderie for students to build,” he said. “The goal is to take all our kids to support them once the show is over.”
To add to the professional look of the show, Yost brought in R8 Productions in Grand Island to help provide lighting and sound support for the performances.
“They do a fantastic job,” he said. “It helps give these kids an opportunity they normally wouldn’t get at a high school this size.”
Hastings High drama instructor Katie Funkey said the musical is the first show she and Yost have worked on together and she’s been impressed.
“Mr. Yost has brought a really awesome level of professionalism to our students, not only in rehearsals, but also with the technical support needed to highlight the students’ efforts,” she said.
Funkey also credited the upperclassmen leadership among the cast and crew with setting a positive tone and keeping students on task during rehearsals.
Senior Jordan Veik, who plays Mrs. Wormwood, said she is excited by the production level with the musical.
“It’s been a really big project,” Veik said. “People will definitely be surprised by what we can do here.”
Rylan Nordby, sophomore in the school’s stagecraft class, said it has been his first time working on a high school musical. He helped build the set and plays keyboard in the pit. He said the process has been great and he expects the work to pay off at showtime.
“I think it’s very ambitious, but I think we’re going to pull it off well,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.