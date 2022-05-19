Students with Hastings High School swept the Nebraska High School Theater Academy awards this year, receiving nine recognitions for their recent production of “Matilda the Musical.”
The Nebraska High School Theater Academy celebrates the achievements of participating high schools and middle schools with awards for top performers, excellence behind the scenes and more during the annual Tony Awards-style showcase event presented by Omaha Performing Arts at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha.
As a group, Hastings High won awards for Outstanding Musical Theater Production and Outstanding Ensemble Performance.
Individually, Tyson Pappas won Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role in the portrayal of the school’s evil headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.
Ella Collins received Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role for playing Matilda’s classmate, Lavender.
Jake Braun won Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role for portraying another classmate, Bruce Bogtrotter.
Three students were chosen as Jimmy Awards National Nominees, Angela Amaya, Hannah Reynolds and Jordan Veik. Amaya was also selected as a Jimmy Awards National Alternate and Showcase Ensemble Featured Soloist.
With these nine awards, the cast of Matilda is going to be traveling to the Orpheum on June 5 to perform on the historic and iconic Nebraska stage. The students as a cast are going to be performing the song “Revolting Children.”
Eight other students will be going to multiple days of workshops before being featured in other select ensembles during the evening.
Students chosen as National Finalists were invited to perform at the showcase. From the group of finalists, two top students will be selected as National Nominees and will go on to represent the state at the Jimmy Awards, hosted by the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.
“These students have represented Hastings Public Schools to the highest level, winning the state championship of musical theater,” Yost wrote in an email to school administration and shared with the Tribune.
