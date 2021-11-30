Three Hastings families will open their homes Saturday for holiday tours in support of the YWCA of Adams County.
This year’s tour will feature the Matt and Kaleena Fong residence, 200 Forest Blvd.; the Dave and Kristi Rippe residence, 1312 Heritage Drive; and the Brad and Carley Starling residence, 1135 N. Lincoln Ave.
The decorated homes will be open for touring from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the YWCA, 2525 W. Second St.
