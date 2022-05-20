With the intent of building a sense of community and providing more opportunities for engagement, visibility and beautification, the city of Hastings is looking to become a Keep America Beautiful affiliate.
Lisa Parnell-Rowe, development services director for the city of Hastings, spoke about the organization during the Hastings City Council work session on Monday.
Bob Verkuilen, president and CEO of Keep Nebraska Beautiful, and Jason Smith, western regional director for Keep America Beautiful, also spoke.
Parnell-Rowe said participation in the organization could facilitate activities like community cleanups and adopt-a-spot programs.
“These are all things I’ve seen done in other communities I’ve worked with through Keep America Beautiful,” she said. “It provides an outlet for people that have those like interests to form a committee, kind of like a tree board, where they can meet once a month.”
Keep America Beautiful would help the local affiliate establish initiatives and programs and apply for grants.
Parnell-Rowe wants to put this into her budget and be a liaison between the city and the local group.
Participation would include having citizens band together, do at least one cleanup per year and eventually start doing adopt-a-spots.
She has received a lot of feedback in her two-plus years working for the city from Hastings area residents saying they don’t like specific areas of the community because of a lack of cleanliness.
Establishing a local Keep America Beautiful affiliate would give residents a centralized outlet for taking ownership of the community’s appearance.
“I’ve just seen it in a million other places,” Parnell-Rowe said. “It’s really been amazing.”
Verkuilen said there is a lot of flexibility in what an affiliate would look like.
“The world is kind of your oyster when you do this,” he said.
Nebraska has 20 affiliates.
“It is everything from keeping Lake McConaughy clean to doing household hazardous waste and keeping chemicals out of the soil, (operating) recycling centers, to the affiliate in Nebraska City being all about trees and beautification,” Verkuilen said. “Whatever your community really embraces, you can really build your affiliate around that.”
Keep America Beautiful was founded in 1953.
Speaking by videoconference, Smith said the organization has provided a technical framework for community education and land stewardship that seeks to end littering, improve recycling and beautify America’s communities using the fundamentals of the field-tested Keep America Beautiful model for change.
“Our affiliates reach deep into their communities to affect meaningful, positive and lasting change by delivering innovative, focused programs that address their communities’ needs,” he said. “By engaging volunteers and promoting collective local action, our network helps a lot.”
Smith said for nearly 70 years Keep America Beautiful has been the largest community improvement organization in the United States, working to deliver solutions and innovative programming all across a network.
“Our vision and belief is that everyone deserves to live in a country that is clean, green and beautiful,” he said. “We strive to inspire and educate people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment.”
While Hastings never has been a Keep America Beautiful affiliate, Solid Waste Superintendent Jack Newlun said Hastings long has been associated with the organization’s programming such as through used oil collection events.
Councilman Matt Fong said it would be nice to have a centralized organization or group of people who could help coordinate community beautification efforts.
“I know there are oftentimes service clubs or nonprofit groups or organizations that want to do something, but don’t necessarily know who to go to, don’t know to go to Jack (Newlun) or somebody with the city,” he said. “I do think this would be a nice opportunity to promote more broadly opportunities that are available to give back in a positive way.”
Parnell-Rowe said participation would include a $3,500 start-up charter cost, which includes strategic planning.
There would be a $170 annual participation fee after that.
Parnell-Rowe said she has budgeted $1,200 for grabbers, trash bags and vests so the groups that adopt-a-spot can check out that equipment.
Participation in the adopt-a-spot program increases visibility for organizations, with a sign next to the road.
She said the end result would be worth the amount of time and cost involved.
“Any event that you plan you have expect a little bit of time and a little bit of money, but I think it’s worth it in the end because you’re inspiring and you’re giving your community an outlet they can contribute to and this is something that’s been a concern for quite some time,” Parnell-Rowe said.
