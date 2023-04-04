The Nebraska State Patrol arrested an 18-year-old Hastings man Tuesday for allegedly making a threat against a student at Sandy Creek Public Schools near Fairfield.
Sandy Creek High School reported that a student had received a threat from someone off-campus about 8:40 a.m. The school also received a call alleging that one of the students had a firearm in a locker.
The school went into lockdown procedures in accordance with school policy.
Numerous law enforcement officers responded to the school. School officials searched the reported locker but did not find a firearm.
As response at the school continued, a suspected source of the threats was identified within minutes. Troopers worked with multiple law enforcement agencies and located the suspect at a residence in Hastings.
The suspect, an 18-year-old Hastings man, fought with law enforcement while being taken into custody and spit on a trooper’s face.
After consultation with county attorneys in Clay and Adams counties, the suspect was taken into custody for making terroristic threats, false reporting, assault on an officer, resisting arrest, and failure to obey a lawful order.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The suspect is not a Sandy Creek student.
The lockdown at Sandy Creek was lifted and students were dismissed for the day in accordance with school reunification procedures. Law enforcement remained on scene through that process.
Sandy Creek postponed the scheduled track and golf meets the school was hosting. Both events have been rescheduled for Thursday.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Emergency Management, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Hastings Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol all assisted with the response and investigation.
