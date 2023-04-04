sandy creek lockdown
Law enforcement vehicles are parked outside Sandy Creek Public School while the school was on lockdown Tuesday after a threat was made to a student.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested an 18-year-old Hastings man Tuesday for allegedly making a threat against a student at Sandy Creek Public Schools near Fairfield.

Sandy Creek High School reported that a student had received a threat from someone off-campus about 8:40 a.m. The school also received a call alleging that one of the students had a firearm in a locker.

