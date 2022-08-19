A 30-year-old Hastings man was arrested Thursday in connection with a July 13 fire at LandMark Implement west of Hastings, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency reported.

Mitchell Linder, 30, was taken into custody without incident and has been lodged in the Adams County Jail on a charge of second-degree arson, the agency said in a news release late Friday afternoon.

