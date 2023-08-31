Charges were filed Aug. 28 against a 22-year-old Hastings man accused of sexual assault of a 14-year-old in Adams County Court.
George Janssen of 306 S. Cedar Ave. was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor, third-degree sexual assault of a minor and child abuse.
Court records indicate the alleged victim was 14 at the time of the incident on Feb. 5, 2022. The arrest affidavit in the case has been sealed to protect the identity of the victim.
Janssen’s bond has been set at $150,000 with 10% needed for his release, and he is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim or a minor child.
First-degree sexual assault of a minor is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Third-degree sexual assault of a minor and child abuse are each a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
