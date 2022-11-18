A 30-year-old Hastings man has denied starting a fire at LandMark Implement, 4815 W. U.S. Highway 6, in Adams County District Court.
Mitchell Linder, of 1923 W. Sixth St., Thursday filed a not guilty plea to charges of second-degree arson and criminal mischief.
A pre-trial hearing date has not been scheduled yet.
According the arrest affidavit, investigators had determined the July 13 LandMark Implement fire was arson and found that Linder, an employee of the John Deere dealership, was the last person in the building prior to the fire.
Police interviewed Linder when he was arrested on Aug. 18, and he said he started a box on fire about 8:06 p.m., but put it out and left. He came back about 9:20 p.m. and ignited the box again and left the building.
The fire was reported at 9:47 p.m. and caused an estimated $6 million in damage before firefighters from the area got the blaze under control about 3 a.m.
Second-degree arson is a Class 3 felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Criminal mischief, intentional property damage with a value more than $5,000, is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
