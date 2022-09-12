ROSELAND — A 34-year-old Hastings man died Monday afternoon in a grain silo accident at CHS Agri Services Center in Roseland.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported Travis Thelander died after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property. Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery of his body.
Since Thelander was an employee at CHS, the incident is considered a workplace death and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified to conduct an investigation.
Multiple fire and rescue agencies reported to assist in the rescue efforts about 4:05 p.m.
Fire departments from Roseland, Holstein and Hastings responded to the scene as well as the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Adams County Emergency Management.
An autopsy is pending. Investigators will work to determine how Thelander became trapped.
