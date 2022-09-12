p09-13-22ROSgrainElevator.jpg
A Roseland Volunteer Fire Department ambulance responds to the scene of a fatal grain elevator accident at the CHS Agri Services Center in Roseland Monday. 

 Amy Roh/Tribune

ROSELAND — A 34-year-old Hastings man died Monday afternoon in a grain silo accident at CHS Agri Services Center in Roseland.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported Travis Thelander died after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property. Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery of his body.

