GLENVIL — A 38-year-old Hastings man died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash near Glenvil.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded about 6:12 p.m. to a collision between a motorcycle and a minivan on County Road B and Road 312.
A motorcycle, driven by Riley Sears of Hastings, was traveling eastbound when the vehicle lost control on a curve and collided with a northbound Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
Sears died at the scene.
The driver of the van was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries and later was released.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the crash.
Sears, a Hastings native, worked in the area as a welder for many years and currently was employed at Thermo King.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home.
