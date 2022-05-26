Brett Rowley is combining fitness with mindfulness of fallen heroes for the first Memorial Day Remembrance Ruck on Monday at Libs Park as a way to remind people of the true meaning of the holiday.
Rowley, the owner of Origin Arms LLC in Hastings, said Memorial Day should be about honoring the fallen soldiers who paid the ultimate price for freedom. To that end, he organized a 15K Ruck to take participants to the Memorial Day ceremony at Parkview Cemetery.
Rowley described rucking as foot movement while carrying weight on the back. It burns as many as three times the calories as walking while avoiding the knee damage that can come from running.
Rucking is a foundational piece of Special Forces training, where soldiers must shoulder heavy rucks loaded with gear through all types of terrain.
Rowley said participants can choose whether to carry weight or the distance they are wishing to travel.
“If people want to come out and go full bore, they can bring as much or as little weight as they want,” he said. “Or they can just bring water and go for a hike.”
The main goal is to invite people to come out to attend and pay their respects at the Memorial Day ceremonies at Parkview Cemetery.
Participants will step off at Libs Park at 8 a.m. with the goal of reaching Parkview Cemetery by 10 a.m. to observe the ceremony. After the service, they will return to Libs Park for a free-will donation lunch.
He worked with local businesses to solicit donations for the cause and received positive responses.
He reached out to the Hastings Police Department, Hastings Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska National Guard to encourage their involvement as well.
“I think a lot of people have forgotten the purpose and the reason behind Memorial Day or confused it with other things through the year,” he said. “I just wanted to bring something like this to the Tri-Cities area to hopefully get people back on track.”
For more information on the event, visit www.facebook.com/originarms.
