A 49-year-old Hastings man was sentenced June 24 in U.S. District Court to 10 years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jorge Sardinas.
Following his release from prison, Sardinas will serve eight years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
In 2021, Sardinas sold meth to a confidential informant in Hastings on two occasions and was arrested with meth in his truck several months after these sales.
On March 8, 2021, defendant sold 22.9 grams of methamphetamine. On March 11, 2021, Sardinas sold 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine. During a July 13, 2021, traffic stop in Hastings, investigators found two small vials of methamphetamine weighing a total of 11.54 grams.
At the time he committed these offenses, Sardinas had a prior conviction out of the United States District Court of Nebraska for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
This case was investigated by the Hastings Police Department and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
