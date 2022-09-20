LINCOLN — A 28-year-old Hastings man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Sept. 20 in federal court for distributing methamphetamine, according to a news release from Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell.
United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Zachary D. Ellis to 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of meth and 50 grams or more of a meth mixture.
After serving his sentence, Ellis will be placed on supervised release for five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
On June 3, 2021, under the direction of law enforcement, a confidential informant purchased about an ounce of meth from Ellis at his residence in Hastings. A lab confirmed that the substance was about 28 grams of a meth mixture.
On June 7, 2021, the same informant, again under law enforcement supervision, purchased two ounces of meth from Ellis at the same residence. A lab confirmed that the substance purchased was 55.94 grams of a meth mixture, of which at least 53 grams was actual meth.
This case was investigated by the Tri-City Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT).
