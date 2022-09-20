LINCOLN — A 28-year-old Hastings man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Sept. 20 in federal court for distributing methamphetamine, according to a news release from Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell.

United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Zachary D. Ellis to 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of meth and 50 grams or more of a meth mixture.

