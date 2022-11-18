A 52-year-old Hastings man was sentenced Nov. 16 to 12 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office.
U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Robert Williams and ordered he serve eight years on supervised release after his prison sentence.
Investigators worked with a confidential informant to purchase meth from Williams on July 9, 2020. The buy fell through, but investigators obtained a search warrant for Williams’s apartment and found about 269 grams of meth, packaged in 27 different baggies.
Officers also located marijuana and a large number of pills as well as other items used to ingest and distribute narcotics.
This case was investigated by the Hastings Police Department and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
