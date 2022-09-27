A 33-year-old Hastings man accused of causing the deaths of two teenagers last year on the outskirts of Hastings has taken a plea deal in the case.
Anthony Pingel of 3239 Wendell Drive pleaded no contest Monday in Adams County District Court to two counts of manslaughter, two counts of third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced the manslaughter charges from two counts of motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol, and dropped a charge of contempt of court.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and scheduled sentencing for Dec. 5 at 1 p.m.
Pingel is accused of unintentionally killing Victoria Fleming, 16, of Superior and Tristen Owens, 18, of Hastings in a Dec. 12, 2021, crash at 12th Street and Blaine Avenue.
Court records show Fleming and Owens were passengers in a black 1997 Dodge Ram pickup traveling eastbound on 12th Street when it collided with a 2015 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee going northbound on Blaine Avenue. The crash caused the Ram to enter the northeast ditch with extensive front end damage and land on its passenger side.
There were four people in the pickup. The two people injured in the Ram were taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare for treatment — presumably the reason for the third-degree assault charges.
Deputies at the scene determined the Jeep, registered to Pingel, had violated the stop sign for northbound traffic on Blaine Avenue.
The driver of the pickup and several employees from the nearby AGP plant who responded to the scene told deputies Pingel was “walking near or away from his damaged Jeep shortly after the accident.”
No one else at the scene is believed to have been associated with Pingel’s vehicle.
Deputies who contacted Pingel noticed he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Pingel failed to answer questions correctly.
An officer observed Pingel to be “very clumsy” and said he “was having trouble trying to walk” to the medical service unit. Once inside, Pingel stumbled around until lying down on a stretcher.
Pingel was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare, and a deputy followed the ambulance.
At the hospital, the deputy read him the Post Arrest Chemical Test Advisement Form. When asked if he understood what was being read to him, Pingel allegedly refused to have his blood drawn.
Deputies obtained a search warrant to obtain a legal blood draw from Pingel, but he didn’t consent to the blood being drawn.
This is assumed to be the basis for the contempt of court charge that prosecutors dropped as part of the plea deal.
Manslaughter is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
